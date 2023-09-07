Television | Celebrities

Krishna Janmashtami, a celebration that reverberates with devotion, love, and cultural richness, marks the birth of Lord Krishna, the supreme deity who enchants hearts with his divine playfulness and profound teachings. As this cherished festival graces our lives once again, Nikki Sharma, who brilliantly essays the role of Shakti in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti, shares her endearing memories and thoughts on the significance of Krishna Janmashtami.

For Nikki, Janmashtami isn’t just a festival; it’s a time-honored tradition of love, devotion, and joyful celebrations. In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, she opens up about her family’s deep-rooted enthusiasm for this sacred occasion. She recalls, “Janmashtami is a beautiful festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, one of the most beloved deities in Hindu mythology. My family has always been very excited to celebrate this festival with full enthusiasm every year. I remember eagerly waiting as a child to dress up as Radha and Krishna and also participate in the Dahi Handi event.”

What sets Nikki’s Janmashtami celebrations apart is a touching tradition she’s maintained since childhood. She shares, “Also, since childhood, I have had a tradition of tying Rakhi to Krishna, and I still follow that. My mom and I visit a temple and take his blessings on this auspicious day.”

As she extends her warm wishes for Janmashtami, Nikki’s message is both heartfelt and profound. She says, “This Janmashtami, I wish Lord Krishna fills your life with lots of love and happiness!”