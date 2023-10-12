Television | Celebrities

Skirt-Top To Mini Dress: Hina Khan, Malavika Mohanan, And Mouni Roy's Go-to Look

The stunning Indian divas Hina Khan, Malavika Mohanan, and Mouni Roy reveal their go-to fashion choices, from skirts and tops to mini dresses. Check out the photos below.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
12 Oct,2023 10:15:04
Skirt-Top To Mini Dress: Hina Khan, Malavika Mohanan, And Mouni Roy's Go-to Look 860604

Recently, the gorgeous Indian beauties Hina Khan, Malavika Mohanan, and Mouni Roy served go-to fashion moments in their different and comfortable choices. Here, look at their go-to options, from skirts and tops to mini dresses.

Hina Khan’s Skirt Top Look

The powerhouse of talent, Hina shows her sassy girl vibes in the photos. The actress opts for a white cropped shirt with puffy sleeves. She pairs this look with the front slit pink skirt. The floral details look beautiful. She styles her look with long earrings, rosy makeup, and heels.

Skirt-Top To Mini Dress: Hina Khan, Malavika Mohanan, And Mouni Roy's Go-to Look 860603

Malavika Mohanan’s Mini Dress

On the other hand, South actress Malavika Mohanan styles her casual look in the beautiful floral mini dress. The strappy sleeves with tie-knot detailing look stunning. She elevates her enchanting appearance with rosy makeup, lips, and gold hoop earrings. Get this look for an easy and breezy appearance.

Skirt-Top To Mini Dress: Hina Khan, Malavika Mohanan, And Mouni Roy's Go-to Look 860602

Mouni Roy’s Skirt And Top

The stunning Brahmastra actress, Mouni, looks stylish in the white shirt, which she styles with the sparkling silver glitter mini skirt with frills. She styles her look without any accessories, but her smokey eyes and pink lips elevate her appearance. You can opt for this look for your day out in summer.

Skirt-Top To Mini Dress: Hina Khan, Malavika Mohanan, And Mouni Roy's Go-to Look 860601

Whose look did you like, Hina Khan, Malavika Mohanan or Mouni Roy? Let us know in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

