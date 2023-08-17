Sneak Peek Into Nia Sharma's Dinner Date With No Romance

Nia Sharma, the stunning diva in the world of action, camera, go never fails to grab our attention with her regular social media dump. Whenever she shares a new post, we sure know we are in for a treat. Yet again, the actress gives her fans a sneak peek into her ‘no romance’ dinner date with the special someone. Read more to find out.

Nia Sharma’s Dinner Date Special.

Taking to her Instagram, Nia treats her fans with her latest pictures. In the first picture, the diva can be seen standing in her balcony and treating us with the sparkling visuals of the city, and she is holding a glass of drink with her name crafted in gold color. In the next picture, she shared a glimpse of mouth-watering noodles for two people.

Nia Sharma, in her caption, revealed the person she had a great time with was her friend and makeup artist Cash, who has a user name on Instagram @cashmakeupartistry. She also shared that it’s just a friend who decided to cook delicious pasta for her after coming all over from Versova. She mentioned that it’s the efforts that matter. Friendship is the most amazing bond in the world where you feel free and love without any expectations, and also, no romance is needed with such amazing efforts.

Nia, in the caption, wrote, “A dinner with No romance.(Just a friend who decided to cook the most amazing Pastaaaaaa for me ,Came All the way from versova @cashmakeupartistry

But super awesomeeeeeeeeee. Effort is everything.”

