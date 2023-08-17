ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Sneak Peek Into Nia Sharma's Dinner Date With No Romance

Nia Sharma is a stunning beauty in the industry. The diva had an amazing dinner date last night with no romance. Find out the person in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
17 Aug,2023 03:00:22
Sneak Peek Into Nia Sharma's Dinner Date With No Romance 843148

Nia Sharma, the stunning diva in the world of action, camera, go never fails to grab our attention with her regular social media dump. Whenever she shares a new post, we sure know we are in for a treat. Yet again, the actress gives her fans a sneak peek into her ‘no romance’ dinner date with the special someone. Read more to find out.

Nia Sharma’s Dinner Date Special.

Taking to her Instagram, Nia treats her fans with her latest pictures. In the first picture, the diva can be seen standing in her balcony and treating us with the sparkling visuals of the city, and she is holding a glass of drink with her name crafted in gold color. In the next picture, she shared a glimpse of mouth-watering noodles for two people.

Nia Sharma, in her caption, revealed the person she had a great time with was her friend and makeup artist Cash, who has a user name on Instagram @cashmakeupartistry. She also shared that it’s just a friend who decided to cook delicious pasta for her after coming all over from Versova. She mentioned that it’s the efforts that matter. Friendship is the most amazing bond in the world where you feel free and love without any expectations, and also, no romance is needed with such amazing efforts.

Sneak Peek Into Nia Sharma's Dinner Date With No Romance 843146

Sneak Peek Into Nia Sharma's Dinner Date With No Romance 843147

Nia, in the caption, wrote, “A dinner with No romance.(Just a friend who decided to cook the most amazing Pastaaaaaa for me ,Came All the way from versova @cashmakeupartistry
But super awesomeeeeeeeeee. Effort is everything.”

Did you like Nia Sharma’s dinner date special? Please share your opinion in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
"Dhoka Nahi Mila," Nia Sharma Reveals Her Experience In Relationships 815828
“Dhoka Nahi Mila,” Nia Sharma Reveals Her Experience In Relationships
Nia Sharma Collaborates With Yo Yo Honey For Tribute To Independent Women; Check Out 841668
Nia Sharma Collaborates With Yo Yo Honey For Tribute To Independent Women; Check Out
Nia Sharma Gets Nostalgic As She Shares Hometown Pictures 841200
Nia Sharma Gets Nostalgic As She Shares Hometown Pictures
Take A Look At Nia Sharma's Wacky Hairstyle Day 840095
Take A Look At Nia Sharma’s Wacky Hairstyle Day
Nia Sharma’s barbiecore decks are preppily penultimate, see pics 835871
Nia Sharma’s barbiecore decks are preppily penultimate, see pics
Viral Pics: Nia Sharma caught candid with Yo Yo Honey Singh, what’s happening 839135
Viral Pics: Nia Sharma caught candid with Yo Yo Honey Singh, what’s happening
Latest Stories
Shraddha Arya's 'Baid-Ya' Pre-birthday Celebrations 843143
Shraddha Arya’s ‘Baid-Ya’ Pre-birthday Celebrations
Alia Bhatt ‘wipes’ her lipstick off as Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t like it, watch video 843095
Alia Bhatt ‘wipes’ her lipstick off as Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t like it, watch video
Amitabh Bachchan is overwhelmed to witness son Abhishek’s performance in Ghoomer, read 843120
Amitabh Bachchan is overwhelmed to witness son Abhishek’s performance in Ghoomer, read
It’s all about mid-week Fam-jam, for Priyanka Chopra 843364
It’s all about mid-week Fam-jam, for Priyanka Chopra
Watch: Pooja Hedge's Adorable Flag Hosting Moment On Independence Day 843381
Watch: Pooja Hedge’s Adorable Flag Hosting Moment On Independence Day
Geethanjali star Girija Shettar makes a comeback to screens after 20-year hiatus, read 843368
Geethanjali star Girija Shettar makes a comeback to screens after 20-year hiatus, read
Read Latest News