ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Sneak peek into Nia Sharma's 'I own it bro' style in black mini dress

Nia Sharma is treating her fans with her new Look in a black mini dress shared on her Instagram profile. Check it out in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
23 Jul,2023 05:30:35
Sneak peek into Nia Sharma's 'I own it bro' style in black mini dress 836298

Nia Sharma is a fashion queen. Her style is bold and experimenting, which keeps the temperature soaring. She is treating her fans with a new charismatic look in a black mini dress. Let’s check it out below.

In the shared pictures, the dazzling diva is seen embracing her new sizzling avatar in a black low-neckline mini dress with diamond-embellished halter strips. She styled her look with smokey eye makeup, blushed cheeks, and glossy lips. Her open hairstyle and silver sparkling heel boots. A matching sparkling glasses added to her funky Look.

The actress dropped monochrome pictures flaunting her gorgeous figure. She stepped out of the car like a diva and defined her toned legs. In the caption, she wrote, “Just Dress Like Nia.”

After some time, she shared a reel video featuring her fun day. Throughout the video, she flaunted her glamourous appearance. In the caption, she states her style as I own it bro. “Why does everything look so blingy, though!
My Look is called ‘I own it bro’ 😎.”

Nia Sharma enjoys huge fandom of 7.7 million followers on her Instagram. Her regular posts, videos, and updates keep her fans engaged with her. She is a queen of hearts and inspires with her fashion and style.

Did you like Nia Sharma’s new avatar in a black mini-dress? Please share your thoughts in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Nia Sharma Is All Wow In Pink Ruffle Dress; See Pics 834635
Nia Sharma Is All Wow In Pink Ruffle Dress; See Pics
Nia Sharma spells Miami magic in sheer white attire and bold red lips 834489
Nia Sharma spells Miami magic in sheer white attire and bold red lips
Nia Sharma Wears 'Pretty Smile' Is Gorgeous Personified; Check Here 834265
Nia Sharma Wears ‘Pretty Smile’ Is Gorgeous Personified; Check Here
Nia Sharma sets sail in stylish white plunge neck midi dress, see pics 833675
Nia Sharma sets sail in stylish white plunge neck midi dress, see pics
Nia Sharma Pens Note Of Gratitude As She Achieves Her Dream Of Sports Car; Have A Look 832764
Nia Sharma Pens Note Of Gratitude As She Achieves Her Dream Of Sports Car; Have A Look
Nia Sharma Becomes Young In Throwback London Vacation Dairies, See Here 832196
Nia Sharma Becomes Young In Throwback London Vacation Dairies, See Here
Latest Stories
“Ranbir loved the trailer…” Alia Bhatt opens up on how RK was involved in RRPK, read 836280
“Ranbir loved the trailer…” Alia Bhatt opens up on how RK was involved in RRPK, read
Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter opens up on not joining ‘acting’, read 836263
Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter opens up on not joining ‘acting’, read
Gadar 2: Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma look intense in rugged avatars in new motion poster 836260
Gadar 2: Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma look intense in rugged avatars in new motion poster
Rashmika Mandanna Goes Creative In New Bodycon Ensemble; Check Here 836207
Rashmika Mandanna Goes Creative In New Bodycon Ensemble; Check Here
Watch: Urfi Javed's Red Gajra Hairstyle In Bikini Is Astonishing 836358
Watch: Urfi Javed’s Red Gajra Hairstyle In Bikini Is Astonishing
Barbie Is Sunny Splashy & Dishy 836409
Barbie Is Sunny Splashy & Dishy
Read Latest News