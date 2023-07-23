Sneak peek into Nia Sharma's 'I own it bro' style in black mini dress

Nia Sharma is a fashion queen. Her style is bold and experimenting, which keeps the temperature soaring. She is treating her fans with a new charismatic look in a black mini dress. Let’s check it out below.

In the shared pictures, the dazzling diva is seen embracing her new sizzling avatar in a black low-neckline mini dress with diamond-embellished halter strips. She styled her look with smokey eye makeup, blushed cheeks, and glossy lips. Her open hairstyle and silver sparkling heel boots. A matching sparkling glasses added to her funky Look.

The actress dropped monochrome pictures flaunting her gorgeous figure. She stepped out of the car like a diva and defined her toned legs. In the caption, she wrote, “Just Dress Like Nia.”

After some time, she shared a reel video featuring her fun day. Throughout the video, she flaunted her glamourous appearance. In the caption, she states her style as I own it bro. “Why does everything look so blingy, though!

My Look is called ‘I own it bro’ 😎.”

Nia Sharma enjoys huge fandom of 7.7 million followers on her Instagram. Her regular posts, videos, and updates keep her fans engaged with her. She is a queen of hearts and inspires with her fashion and style.

Did you like Nia Sharma’s new avatar in a black mini-dress? Please share your thoughts in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.