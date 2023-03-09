The Khatron Ke Khiladi beauties, Sriti Jha and Anushka Sen are giving us pure goals with their latest mirror selfies on social media handle. The stars are ardent social media users. Time and again, the divas have brought in some stunning fashion dos on their Instagram handle, and here we have shared their recent mirror selfies on social media handle. Here we have shared the pictures down beneath, scroll beneath-

Sriti Jha, the Kumkum Bhagya actress took to her Instagram stories. The actress is known for the role of Pragya in the show took to her Instagram handle to share a candid mirror selfie. The diva looked absolutely stunning in the picture, as she wore a stylish white blazer suit. She teamed it with beige leggings. The actress completed the look with short wavy hair. Her makeup looked on point, as she completed the look with dewy eyes and nude pink lips. Her accessories looked minimal as she completed it with two golden studs and a side bag.

Check out

Anushka Sen, the Baal Veer actress took to her Instagram handle to her Instagram handle to share mirror selfies. The actress can be seen all gorgeous wearing a black co-ord set. She teamed the look with a side sling bag in brown and a pair of slippers. Her makeup looked all bold and perfect aboard. Sharing the classic mirror selfies, she wrote, “if our love’s insanity, why are you my clarity”

Here take a look-

Which one of the above is your favourite? Tell us in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned to IWMBUZZ.