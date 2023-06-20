ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
20 Jun,2023 06:55:19
Stunning! Rubina Dilak gets a new hairdo, fans awed

Rubina Dilaik just debuted a jaw-dropping new hairdo, leaving fans awestruck! The excitement escalated when renowned hairstylist Irfan Shaikh shared a video, giving us a glimpse of the stunning transformation. With the caption, “@rubinadilaik • Given her a fresh new look,” it’s clear that Rubina is ready to slay with her upcoming song.

Rubina Dilaik collaborates with Irfan Shaikh

Collaborating with Irfan Shaikh, a trusted expert in the hair industry, is a surefire recipe for success. We can’t wait to see the final result and witness Rubina Dilaik’s magnetic charm combined with her fabulous new haircut. Stay tuned for this extraordinary journey, where fashion meets artistry, with Rubina Dilaik and Irfan Shaikh leading the way!

Here take a look at the video-

Reactions

One wrote, “Tum bhutt beautiful ho par yrr tumhare liya Chand tare thodne m kisi ka gar jameen jaysad tak bik jaygi”

Another wrote, “Nice hair cut lekin nahaney ke baat kuch or benjati hey”

A third user wrote, “Ruby, you look absolutely gorgeous in this new haircut”

A fourth one added, “Waiting despirately for Rubinav song”

Stunning! Rubina Dilak gets a new hairdo, fans awed 817429 Stunning! Rubina Dilak gets a new hairdo, fans awed 817430 Stunning! Rubina Dilak gets a new hairdo, fans awed 817431 Stunning! Rubina Dilak gets a new hairdo, fans awed 817432

 

Work Front

The actress rose to fame with her portrayal of Radhika in the popular television series “Choti Bahu,” where her exceptional acting skills garnered her a loyal fan base. She further solidified her position in the industry with her remarkable performance as the strong and resilient Soumya in the acclaimed show “Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.” Rubina’s portrayal of Soumya, a transgender character, not only showcased her versatility as an actor but also contributed to breaking societal stereotypes

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

