Style Sensation: Rubina Dilaik Showcases Pro Status In Stylish Co-ord Sets

The actress has wowed us all with her stunning fashion updos, particularly her co-ord sets. Her style has never failed to impress; co-ords simply manage her wardrobe. Speaking of that, today, we’ve compiled Rubina’s top-ever co-ord sets looks, which she has nailed over the years. Please take a look below.

Rubina Dilaik’s Co-ord Set Appearance-

Black Co-ord Set

The diva flaunted her dazzling black co-ord set for the Chal Bhajj Chaliye premiere night and posted it on Instagram. The diva donned a deep black V-neckline and plain bralette and elevated her look with a black lapel collar and full-sleeve blazer. She tied a red satin fabric bow featuring a midriff fitted over the blazer and paired it with matching pants.

Her hair appeared as she styled her look with middle-parted soft, wavy open tresses that made a stylish statement. She made a glam flush with peach shimmery eyeshadow, blushy cheeks, and glossy lips. The diva accessories her outfit with long black feather earrings and silver rings, adding a touch of sophistication to her overall appearance, paired with black heels.

Floral Co-ord Set

Rubina Dilaik looked dashing in a floral co-ord set and uploaded it on Instagram. The outfit consists of an orange sweetheart neckline and a sleeveless plain bralette, which gives a unique look to her outfit and adds just the right amount of ooziness with multi-colored floral lapel collar, full sleeves, two pockets featuring a blazer and paired with matching flared pants, which add an edgy vibe to her look.

To complement her look, she fashioned her hair in a middle-parted messy ponytail with a loose, curly hairstyle. The actress kept her natural pink shimmery eyeshadow, blushy cheeks, and matte lips, giving the outfit a chic and polished vibe. Rubina kept her accessories minimal yet impactful, with statement gold and green necklaces, gold layered bangles, and rings paired with grey shoes.

Which Rubina's look will you rate 10 out of 10?