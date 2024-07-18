Success is not just one breakthrough role; the key to success lies in the longevity of an actor: Celesti Bairagey

Actress Celesti Bairagey who played the lead role in Star Plus show Udti Ka Naam Rajjo, and later appeared in the web series Amber Girls School, believes that television is a medium which gives instant popularity. However, she also believes that an actor faces a lot of challenges when it comes to maintaining the success rate achieved.

Says Celesti, “It’s a challenging industry, no doubt. Success isn’t just about one breakthrough role; it’s about consistently delivering memorable performances and staying relevant. As an actress, I am constantly evolving and striving to bring something new to each role, this is the key to longevity.”

Celesti also addresses the perceived pattern of roles in TV shows. “I see it more as a journey of growth and versatility rather than a fixed pattern. Every role brings its own set of challenges and rewards. I have enjoyed the journey, be it Rajjo or in Amber Girls School, It’s all about the learning experience. I believe this pattern isn’t rigid or predetermined. It often depends on the opportunities that come your way and how you choose to challenge yourself as an actor.”

When asked about a TV character that has left an impression on her mind, Celesti says, “It has to be the character ‘Maya’ in the show for Sony TV called Beyhadh, played by the beautiful Jennifer Winget. I would love to play the same character as it was so different from what we usually get to see on TV, the protagonist having grey shades. Jennifer Winget has done an amazing job and I would love to be allowed to play a character like Maya.”

