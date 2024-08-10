Suhagan Chudail Actor Jyoti Mukherji Gets Injured On Set; Nia Sharma Calls Her ‘Ninja Warrior’

Suhagan Chudail the Colors supernatural and fantasy-based show produced by Peninsula Pictures has been seeing an engaging phase wherein the prime characters in the show, Nishigandha (Nia Sharma), Moksh (Zayn Ibad Khan) and Deeya (Debchanrima Singha Roy) are needed to shoot for big twists in the happening storyline. Amidst this, there was an unexpected accident that happened on the set of the show. Actress Jyoti Mukherji who plays the role of Jyotsna, Moksh’s mother in the show faced a freak accident on the set recently. The actress, unfortunately, injured her right hand which has been plastered.

Nia Sharma shared a post and picture taken of Jyoti in which her plastered right hand is also shown to be in a sling. Nia Sharma aka Nishigandha of the show, calls her co-actor a ‘Ninja Warrior’ and talks about the unfortunate moment when she got hurt on the set while shooting.

Nia showers her love to the actress and wishes her a speedy recovery. She also coaxes her co-star to be confident and fight this phase out.

Also, Jyoti in a video has posted on social media that since she could not go on the set, the set came home. Yes, the actress shot for the show from home, even after getting indisposed and injuring her hand. Such is the demanding life of actors!!

You can check the post and pictures here.

View Instagram Post 1: Suhagan Chudail Actor Jyoti Mukherji Gets Injured On Set; Nia Sharma Calls Her 'Ninja Warrior'

Courtesy: Instagram

Here’s wishing Jyoti a speedy recovery!!