Suhagan Chudail Fame Nia Sharma Turns ‘Black Beauty’ In Bralette And Slit Skirt

Nia Sharma, the undoubted fashion queen, never ceases to amaze her with her daring and unconventional styles. The diva is now dazzling her admirers with her devilish appearance in the new show Suhagan Chudail. However, she is the only one attracting attention with her amazing looks on Instagram. This time, the actress wears a maroon silk shirt and skirt, redefining the current fashion. Let’s explore Nia Sharma’s black beauty look.

Nia Sharma’s Black Bralette And Slit Skirt Appearance-

Nia opted for a chic black bralette and slit skirt that showcased her impeccable sense of style. The sleek, minimalistic, strappy, deep V-neckline with a floral embroidered bralette design accentuated her curves and added a touch of allure to her look. Complementing the bralette, Nia paired it with a sophisticated black slit skirt. The slit added a hint of drama to her ensemble while allowing her to flaunt her toned legs with grace and confidence.

Nia’s Glam Appearance-

Nia opted for sleek and wavy hair to complement her chic outfit. Her makeup was kept glamorous with matte lip color and defined black eyes, enhancing her natural beauty and adding to the allure of the ensemble. In the photos, the actress flaunts her dazzling appearance in close-up shots. In the videos, she gave a BTS of her chudail dancing.

She captioned her Instagram post, “Chudail is vibing in Black…”

