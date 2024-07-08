Surbhi Chandna Stuns In White Top And Blue Skirt, Surbhi Jyoti Looks Regal In Yellow Sharara Set

The fashion world is abuzz as TV actresses Surbhi Chandna and Surbhi Jyoti showcase their impeccable style in their latest photos. Both actresses, known for their acting prowess and fashion sense, have left fans in awe with their stunning outfits. Take a look at their outfits below!

Surbhi Chandna And Surbhi Jyoti’s Outfits Photos-

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna opts for a chic and casual look. The outfit features a white top featuring a sophisticated design with an off-shoulder ruched body fitting silhouette, accentuating her figure, and pairs with a blue slit skirt. She kept her accessories minimal with a statement necklace, earrings, and a ring, allowing her outfit to take center stage. Surbhi opts for fresh, natural makeup with peach glossy lips and subtle eye makeup. She styles her look in soft waves, complementing her casual yet chic outfit. She completed her look with a pair of sleek white heels, adding a touch of sophistication.

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti looks absolutely regal in an ethnic look. The outfit features a kurta with intricate embroidery threadwork, a mix of traditional and contemporary designs, and sharara flowy pants with silver embroidery, enhancing the overall regal look, and a sheer plain dupatta. Surbhi accessories her look with traditional jhumkas, statement ring bracelets, and a delicate maang tikka, perfectly complementing her attire. She opts for glam makeup with peach, creamy lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, and a hint of highlighter. Surbhi styles her look in loose, soft curls cascading over her shoulders.

Surbhi Chandna and Surbhi Jyoti have once again proved their fashion prowess with these stunning looks.

