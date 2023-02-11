The Naagin beauties are back! Surbhi Jyoti and Surbhi Chandna, who have time and again been on the groove with their style statures and amazing allure on the screen, have now kept it chic in black. The actresses have always made sure to give in classic fashion goals on their social media handles. And now their stunning appeal in black are leaving us amused.

Surbhi Jyoti, the actress needs no introduction. With her amazing work, and honed acting prowess that she put up in several tv shows to date has shared a bold sensuous look in black on Instagram. She shared it on Friday. The actress can be seen in a stylish black deep neck ruffled leather crop top. She completed the crop top along with high waist leather black pants. She completed the look with mid-parted sleek straight hair, kohled eyes and peachy nude lips.

Posing with intense expressions on camera, the actress amused us with her beauty in one go, again. Check out-

Surbhi Chandna on the other hand shared a hilarious reel video from the sets of Sherdil Shergill. In the video, she showed how there are different kinds of people in on set. However, in one such segment, we can see her wearing a beautiful black gorgeous saree. She completed the look with black bralette that she topped with golden shrug, sleek straight lowbun and minimal makeup.

Sharing the video, Surbhi wrote an overwhelming message for the show, as she along with the team shoots their last episode for the show, “As an actor there are roles that break the societal norms and you feel they are too perilous to play you question you look for nodding heads since audience blessing is key But then you have someone that entrust you for channelling the complexities of his heroine, empowers you and says lets make a show thats makes us all happy We surely made a show that made us all so joyous content and aptly use the medium for our storytelling and package it as a content driven show on Television This Shergil was that sherdil who brought a refreshing change .. having a child through In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) cause she never found her perfect match. fighting the parents to live her dream is something we hear examples of women in our society face & at most cases are forced family decisions down their throats”

She added, “Playing a mother to an infant came with challenges but who says actors life is any easy ..Manmeet was inspiring powerful improper yet proper A woman of substance breaking the monotony of television heroines and the one who wore stunning clothes to work 🥹 My biggest Take away is some new found rock solid friendships.. an ensemble that intimidated me and brought their A game on set between action and cut learning something from each other everyday And rest days talk and feed each other their favourite food , sing songs , invent games .. folks at work made sure i felt home away from home Thankyou team for all the liberty freedom and guidance while i lived Manmeet everyday Chitti i have loved you with all my 💜 Tonight we play our last episode and thankyou for the immense love on season Kudos to @colorstv for giving wings to a progressive story like ours See Me Soon”

Check out-