Surbhi Jyoti VS Ankita Lokhande: Whose Looks Elegant Golden Six-yard Saree?

In the ever-changing world of fashion, saree is a timeless ensemble that keeps reviving in something new and beautiful. Today, we will check out who aced the golden silk saree charm between Surbhi Jyoti and Ankita Lokhande. Let’s take a look below.

Ankita Lokhande revives the golden saree trend with the beautiful, shiny piece. The actress embraces her ethnicity in a pure golden silk saree with sleek lining from the fashion house Samyak. She pairs her look with the low neckline, three-fourth sleeve hands, and edgy blouse. The royal choker necklace, bun hairstyle, and makeup complement her golden glow, making her look like a star.

Surbhi Jyoti’s Golden Saree

On the other hand, the gorgeous Surbhi wore a plain golden silk saree from Sakshi’s shelves. The plain golden saree paired with a slip-plunging neckline blouse increases the sensuousness. With the diamond embellished necklace and earrings, she gives her look an attractive touch. Her braided hairstyle, bold black eyes, and minimal makeup complement her charisma.

Comparing Surbhi and Ankita, we couldn’t take one name as both of them nailed their look in different yet attractive ways. Both of them have the knack to rule over hearts with their styling sense in every attire.

However, who do you find more elegant in a six-yard golden saree, Surbhi Jyoti or Ankita Lokhande?