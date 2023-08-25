Swimming is my favourite sport: Ranveer Singh Malik

Actor Ranveer Singh Malik who is presently seen in Zee TV’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is very passionate about playing cricket. He follows a lot of games, and enjoys swimming to the core. He is passionate about swimming and would love to accept every opportunity that comes his way in swimming.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Ranveer talks at length about his passion for sports.

Your favourite sports:

Swimming

Favourite sports person/people:

Virender Sehwag

Which sport do you indulge in playing?

Cricket sometimes, but mostly like swimming

Your favorite memory watching a particular game/ sport:

Well, has to be 2011 World Cup

How will you rate your eagerness to play a sport? (Out of 5)

When it comes to swimming, I rate my eagerness to be 5 out of 5

Your favourite memory playing a sport:

Playing cricket with dad in childhood

If you were given a chance to indulge in a sports activity, what will it be?

It would definitely be swimming, any chance I get is worthwhile

Your favourite food to munch while watching sports:

Anything is good infact.

Your Eureka moment from sports will be:

While swimming, I figured out that I can really swim underwater well, so I should try scuba diving.

Your inspirational quote related to sports will be:

Time management is key to success. We should always manage our time for sports as well as it makes us healthy, fit and energetic.