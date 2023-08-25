ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Swimming is my favourite sport: Ranveer Singh Malik

Ranveer Singh Malik the talented actor who is seen in Zee TV's Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan talks about his passion for sports. Read it here at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
25 Aug,2023 17:33:24
Swimming is my favourite sport: Ranveer Singh Malik 845765

Actor Ranveer Singh Malik who is presently seen in Zee TV’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is very passionate about playing cricket. He follows a lot of games, and enjoys swimming to the core. He is passionate about swimming and would love to accept every opportunity that comes his way in swimming.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Ranveer talks at length about his passion for sports.

Read them here in the Sports segment at IWMBuzz.com.

Your favourite sports:

Swimming

Favourite sports person/people:

Virender Sehwag

Which sport do you indulge in playing?

Cricket sometimes, but mostly like swimming

Your favorite memory watching a particular game/ sport:

Well, has to be 2011 World Cup

How will you rate your eagerness to play a sport? (Out of 5)

When it comes to swimming, I rate my eagerness to be 5 out of 5

Your favourite memory playing a sport:

Playing cricket with dad in childhood

If you were given a chance to indulge in a sports activity, what will it be?

It would definitely be swimming, any chance I get is worthwhile

Your favourite food to munch while watching sports:

Anything is good infact.

Your Eureka moment from sports will be:

While swimming, I figured out that I can really swim underwater well, so I should try scuba diving.

Your inspirational quote related to sports will be:

Time management is key to success. We should always manage our time for sports as well as it makes us healthy, fit and energetic.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Review of Star Plus' Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Rich spectacle of a wonderful script and great performances 845754
Review of Star Plus’ Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Rich spectacle of a wonderful script and great performances
Exclusive: Krissann Barretto to get married to Nathan Karamchandani; talks about wedding plans 845744
Exclusive: Krissann Barretto talks about her marriage plans
When Bollywood Redefined Gender Roles And Challenging Stereotypes 845696
When Bollywood Redefined Gender Roles And Challenging Stereotypes
Decoding Gadar 2 Success: Nothing Sells Like Nostalgia 845675
Decoding Gadar 2 Success: Nothing Sells Like Nostalgia
I deeply connect with my character Yuvika as it reflects my journey: Anjali Tatrari 845673
I deeply connect with my character Yuvika as it reflects my journey: Anjali Tatrari
Sushi Fish is my erotica food: Shabaaz Abdullah Badi 845572
Sushi Fish is my erotica food: Shabaaz Abdullah Badi
Latest Stories
[Oops Moment] Avneet Kaur gets heavily trolled once again for her fashion picks 845760
[Oops Moment] Avneet Kaur gets heavily trolled once again for her fashion picks
Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte actor Milind Safai passes away at 53 845739
Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte actor Milind Safai passes away at 53
Shah Rukh Khan's JAWAN to screen at the world's largest IMAX screen at Stuttgart, Germany 845745
Shah Rukh Khan’s JAWAN to screen at the world’s largest IMAX screen at Stuttgart, Germany
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva in shock on seeing Rana Villa on fire 845742
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva in shock on seeing Rana Villa on fire
Vijay Varma on a roll; Gears up for the 4th release of the year with ‘Jaane Jaan’! 845738
Vijay Varma on a roll; Gears up for the 4th release of the year with ‘Jaane Jaan’!
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi's life in danger 845735
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi’s life in danger
Read Latest News