Swimming is my favourite sport: Ranveer Singh Malik

Actor Ranveer Singh Malik who is presently seen in Zee TV’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is very passionate about playing cricket. He follows a lot of games, and enjoys swimming to the core. He is passionate about swimming and would love to accept every opportunity that comes his way in swimming.
In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Ranveer talks at length about his passion for sports.
Read them here in the Sports segment at IWMBuzz.com.
Your favourite sports:
Swimming
Favourite sports person/people:
Virender Sehwag
Which sport do you indulge in playing?
Cricket sometimes, but mostly like swimming
Your favorite memory watching a particular game/ sport:
Well, has to be 2011 World Cup
How will you rate your eagerness to play a sport? (Out of 5)
When it comes to swimming, I rate my eagerness to be 5 out of 5
Your favourite memory playing a sport:
Playing cricket with dad in childhood
If you were given a chance to indulge in a sports activity, what will it be?
It would definitely be swimming, any chance I get is worthwhile
Your favourite food to munch while watching sports:
Anything is good infact.
Your Eureka moment from sports will be:
While swimming, I figured out that I can really swim underwater well, so I should try scuba diving.
Your inspirational quote related to sports will be:
Time management is key to success. We should always manage our time for sports as well as it makes us healthy, fit and energetic.