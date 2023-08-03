Take A Look At Nia Sharma's Wacky Hairstyle Day

Nia Sharma, the queen of heart and Indian television, never leaves a chance to captivate her fans through her stunning personality and looks. This time it’s not her outfit but the hairstyle which screams attention. Let’s check it out.

Nia Sharma’s Wacky Hairstyle

In her latest dump, the diva got candid with her selfies. In the images, she can be seen wearing a white crop top paired with a ruffle pink skirt. She adds a pinch of sophistication with her rosy makeup and glossy lips. However, today it’s her hairstyle that caught our attention.

The actress styled her blonde hair in mid-part wavy curls, which suits well with her home look. She posed, taking support of the sofa for the selfies.

Being quirky and playful, Nia Sharma captured her wacky hairstyle day in a short clip in a mirror selfie. In the end, the actress can be seen flipping her hair as she can’t get over the good hair day. She looked confident and cool throughout her Instagram dump.

Nia Sharma captioned her post, “Doing what I do best after Hair Makeup.” You might be guessing what? Nia knows well to flaunt her glam with a good hairstyle. Her love for fashion is visible on her social media.

