ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Take A Look At Nia Sharma's Wacky Hairstyle Day

Nia Sharma is a fashion queen. The diva with her glam today is flaunting her wacky hairstyle in the latest Instagram pictures. Check it out below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
03 Aug,2023 09:15:49
Take A Look At Nia Sharma's Wacky Hairstyle Day 840095

Nia Sharma, the queen of heart and Indian television, never leaves a chance to captivate her fans through her stunning personality and looks. This time it’s not her outfit but the hairstyle which screams attention. Let’s check it out.

Nia Sharma’s Wacky Hairstyle

In her latest dump, the diva got candid with her selfies. In the images, she can be seen wearing a white crop top paired with a ruffle pink skirt. She adds a pinch of sophistication with her rosy makeup and glossy lips. However, today it’s her hairstyle that caught our attention.

The actress styled her blonde hair in mid-part wavy curls, which suits well with her home look. She posed, taking support of the sofa for the selfies.

Being quirky and playful, Nia Sharma captured her wacky hairstyle day in a short clip in a mirror selfie. In the end, the actress can be seen flipping her hair as she can’t get over the good hair day. She looked confident and cool throughout her Instagram dump.

Nia Sharma captioned her post, “Doing what I do best after Hair Makeup.” You might be guessing what? Nia knows well to flaunt her glam with a good hairstyle. Her love for fashion is visible on her social media.

Did you like Nia Sharma’s hairstyle? Please drop your views in the comments box. Follow IMWBuzz.com for more updates in the future about your favorite.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Nia Sharma’s barbiecore decks are preppily penultimate, see pics 835871
Nia Sharma’s barbiecore decks are preppily penultimate, see pics
Viral Pics: Nia Sharma caught candid with Yo Yo Honey Singh, what’s happening 839135
Viral Pics: Nia Sharma caught candid with Yo Yo Honey Singh, what’s happening
Nia Sharma's Fun Time Shooting In Hometown; Check Here 838819
Nia Sharma’s Fun Time Shooting In Hometown; Check Here
Watch: Nia Sharma's Swagger Hip Hop Dance 811099
Watch: Nia Sharma’s Swagger Hip Hop Dance
Nia Sharma Flaunts Midriff With Broken Spines; See Pics 837317
Nia Sharma Flaunts Midriff With Broken Spines; See Pics
Nia Sharma Turns Muse In Metallic Silver Mini Dress; See Pics 837087
Nia Sharma Turns Muse In Metallic Silver Mini Dress; See Pics
Latest Stories
“I feel for the first time I am validated as an artiste” …Karan Johar , Basking In The Success Of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Speaks On His State Of Mind as the World Showers Love On His Labour Of Love 840136
“I feel for the first time I am validated as an artiste” …Karan Johar , Basking In The Success Of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Speaks On His State Of Mind as the World Showers Love On His Labour Of Love
TV9 Network Partners with DistroTV to Extend Free Streaming Service Worldwide, Connecting Global Viewers to Indian News 840133
TV9 Network Partners with DistroTV to Extend Free Streaming Service Worldwide, Connecting Global Viewers to Indian News
Nakul Mehta Is 'Bada Besharam' In Love With Jankee Parekh; Watch 840104
Nakul Mehta Is ‘Bada Besharam’ In Love With Jankee Parekh; Watch
Sara Ali Khan 'Glams Up' In Beige Couture For 'Gram' 840102
Sara Ali Khan ‘Glams Up’ In Beige Couture For ‘Gram’
In Pics: Sonam Bajwa goes chic personified in this cheeky white-pink co-ords 840034
In Pics: Sonam Bajwa goes chic personified in this cheeky white-pink co-ords
Stunner! Nora Fatehi adds superwoman zeal to her cheeky attire, watch 840067
Stunner! Nora Fatehi adds superwoman zeal to her cheeky attire, watch
Read Latest News