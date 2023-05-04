Take the bridal fashion code from Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget poses for Wedding Affair fashion magazine, gives the ultimate guide to bridal fashion in the rundown, check out pictures below

Jennifer Winget, the stunning Indian television and film actress, has been making waves in the fashion world with her impeccable sense of style and fashion-forward looks. Jennifer Winget is known for her effortless elegance and the ability to carry off any look with utmost grace and sophistication. Whether she is rocking a glamorous gown or a casual outfit, she always manages to look chic and stylish.

Owing to that, here we have shared her recent fashion photoshoot for Wedding Affair, where she stuns in sheer bridal wears.

Jennifer Winget shares fashion photoshoot

In the slides we can see Jennifer Winget looking all gorgeous in beautiful embellished bridal lehenga cholis. In the first picture we can see Jennifer wearing a sheer embellished green lehenga choli. In the third slide we can see her all gorgeous in a sheer beige embellished heavy lehenga choli. In fifth one we can see her all gorgeous in green sheer designer saree.

Here are some more:

Sharing the pictures, Jennifer wrote, “From Haldi to Sangeet, cocktail to reception; I seem to have got myself a whole wedding album without even having a wedding!

Well, atleast I had that steamy “𝘢𝘧𝘧𝘢𝘪𝘳””

Further Details:

Magazine: Weddingaffairofficial

Photographer: Amitkhannaphotography

Stylist: Juhi.ali

Hair and Make-up: Rishinaacharya

HMU assistant: Raashikashetty

Location: Novotelmumbaiairport

Artist Managed by: Simmerouquai

Co-ordinated by: Nadiiaamalik

Work Front

Jennifer Winget is best known for her roles in popular television shows such as ‘Dill Mill Gayye,’ ‘Beyhadh,’ and ‘Bepannah.’ Her portrayal of Dr. Riddhima Gupta in ‘Dill Mill Gayye’ and Maya Mehrotra in ‘Beyhadh’ have won her critical acclaim and a massive fan following. She has also received several awards for her performances in these shows.

Jennifer Winget’s work front is set to get even more exciting in the coming months. She is currently working on her next project, a web series titled ‘Code M 2,’ which is the second season of the popular military drama. She will be reprising her role as Major Monica Mehra, a military lawyer who takes on high-profile cases.