Take the classy to casuals guide from Surbhi Jyoti and Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jyoti and Surbhi Chandna are keeping their fashion in check with all versatility. While one decks up in classy outfit, the other serves goals with her casuals, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
14 May,2023 07:30:28
Surbhi Jyoti and Surbhi Chandna are keeping us wowed with their fashion decks on social media handle. We are loving their fashion quotient in their latest uploads, and here we have shared their looks for you. Have a look and take cues.

Surbhi Jyoti and Surbhi Chandna’s styles

Surbhi Jyoti took to her Instagram handle looking all stunner in her preppy classy wear. She can be seen wearing a black satin crop top. She teamed it off with abstract printed pencil skirt.

Check out-

On the other hand, Surbhi Chandna can be seen wearing a sheer baggy red t-shirt. She teamed it off with denim jeans and a suncap. The actress completed the look with no makeup.

Have a look-

Surbhi Jyoti’s Work Front

Surbhi Jyoti gained widespread recognition and acclaim through her portrayal of Zoya Farooqui in the popular television series “Qubool Hai.” Following the success of “Qubool Hai,” Surbhi Jyoti went on to showcase her versatility by taking up diverse roles in various television shows. She impressed audiences with her performance as Bela Mahir Sehgal in the supernatural drama series “Naagin 3”

Apart from her successful stints in television dramas, Surbhi Jyoti has also made notable appearances in reality shows. She participated in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi 10,” where she fearlessly undertook various challenging tasks and showcased her adventurous side.

Surbhi Chandna’s Work Front

Surbhi Chandna rose to prominence with her portrayal of the feisty and independent character Anika Trivedi in the popular television series “Ishqbaaaz,” which aired from 2016 to 2019. Surbhi Chandna further captivated audiences with her portrayal of Dr. Ishani Arora in the medical drama series “Sanjivani,”

The actress has also been a part of several other tv shows where she played cameo roles.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

