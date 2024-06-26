Tanvi Shewale shares her thoughts on the story of Udne Ki Aasha resonating well with viewers

Tanvi Shewale whose entry into Star Plus’ show Udne Ki Aasha, produced by Rahul Kumar Tewary and Rolling Tales Production, has added more spice and drama to the story plot, is happy with the way her character graph has progressed. Tanvi joined the show in the role of Roshni, the girl in the life of Tejas. Recently, the show completed 100 episodes, its first milestone, which has left the cast and crew jubilant and determined to achieve more.

Says Tanvi, “Everyone in the team is working hard to give the show the right direction. I guess that is why Udne Ki Aasha is in the top five. Also, the story is very gripping. Every character has a story to convey. Many different tracks are going on in a single show, making it very engaging.”

Expressing her joy at the 100 episodes completion, Tanvi says, “I’m so happy and grateful that the show has completed 100 episodes. Though I have not been part of all 100 episodes—I started from the 60th episode—it feels so good that the show is doing so well. I think 100 episodes is just a stepping stone. There are more and more episodes to come in the future, so it’s great. I’m feeling great about this. So grateful.”

One of the key factors behind the show’s success, according to Tanvi, is the strong off-screen chemistry among the cast members. “I think our off-screen chemistry is also so good that it can be seen on screen. Even if we are shooting in different units, whenever there’s a lunch break, we come and sit together and have lunch. Everyone has lunch together, and it has become like a family. I feel that is important, and it shows in our on-screen chemistry,” she adds.

Lastly, she signs off by saying that this is the first of many milestones that will come for Udne Ki Aasha.

Best of luck!!