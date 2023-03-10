Rubina Dilaik, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 star is all up with couple goals with her latest post on social media. The actress shared an adorable picture with her dear husband Abhinav Shukla. The couple looked gorgeous together in their beautiful yellow outfits in the pictures. Scroll down beneath as we decode their stylefile for the day.

In the pictures, we can see Rubina Dilaik wearing a beautiful yellow embellished palazzo suit. The actress can be seen decking herself up in the yellow suit, that features intricate golden embroidery work all over. The diva completed the look with sleek straight hair, and black shades. While on the other hand Abhinav Shukla can be seen in a stylish orange embellished kurta set that he teamed with white pyjama. The actor decked it up with black shades and pulled-back hair.

Here take a look-

Sharing the pictures, Rubina Dilaik wrote, “Kesariya Tera Ishq” along with yellow love heart emoji, in the comments.

Details about the outfit: As shared by Rubina Dilaik

Memories by @raabta.studios

Styled by @stylingbyvictor r @sohail_mughal__

Outfit @sheetalbatra

Clutch @oceana_clutches

On the work front, Rubina Dilaik was last seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10. The actress showed up her best dance skills in the show, proving to the world that how versatile she is. The diva has also won hearts with her spectacular participation in the show Bigg Boss 14, which she won. Her husband Abhinav Shukla was also part of the season. Rubina has also been featured in tv shows and films too. Her very recent film Ardh earned her immense love over the years.