Teri Meri Doriyaann Fame Roopam Sharma Shocks Fans; Enters The Set In A Wheelchair

Actress Roopam Sharma, who essays the role of Seerat in Star Plus’ Teri Meri Doriyaann, shocked her fans and made them worry, with a video which showed her being brought to the set in a wheelchair. Yes, it is believed that Roopam Sharma has injured her right leg, the ankle part which has been strapped. Roopam aka Seerat posted a video where she is brought into her set in a wheelchair. There are people helping her around, by placing her strapped leg on a stool so that she does not strain it more by placing it down on ground level. She is seen busy reading her lines and getting ready for her shot.

Roopam as we know, has brought about the biggest twist in Teri Meri Doriyaann recently, with her character Seerat getting exposed for creating a misunderstanding between Angad and Sahiba. Seerat has been on the receiving end, but the recent episodes have shown her with a mystery man, which is said to bring a bigger twist to the tale.

Coming back to the injured state of Roopam, she posted on social media,

roopamsharma503

The show must go on ❤️

Note- i m fine now my insta fam ❤️🧿

Here is the video of the same where she is seen prepping for her lines, as she is seated in a wheelchair. Her leg seems to be in really bad shape.

You can check the video here.

Courtesy: Instagram

We wish Roopam a very speedy recovery!! And we are surely waiting for the new high-voltage drama to erupt, which is presumably the return of Garry aka Tushar Dhembla to the show.