ThanksgivingDay: Mansi Srivastava counts on the biggest blessing that her family has got this year

Actress Mansi Srivastava who was recently seen in the role of Dimpi Dalmiya in the Colors show Saavi Ki Savaari, is thankful to God for many things that have happened to her in recent times. Today, on Thanksgiving Day (23 November), Mansi sends out love and her wishes to her family, well-wishers and fans.

Says Mansi, “My mom recovered from a brain stroke this year. So that has been the biggest blessing that we have got.”

Mansi is thankful to her friends for being there for her always. Naming her thickest friends, Mansi avers, “Sucheta Khanna, Sherenu Parikh, Surbhi Chandna, Neha Laxmi and my child friend Jasmine are the closest to me.”

An individual always needs guidance, constant motivation and inspiration to do well in life. We ask Mansi how she derives her inspiration, and she is all thankful to her father. “My dad is the one who inspires me with his patience and kindness.”

Lastly, Mansi sends out her wishes and love on this special day to her close ones. “I would love to send it to my closest friends and family for being with us with their blessings and checking up all the time when my mom was not well. Thanks to my wonderful neighbours who were always there with help and food.”

Mansi Srivastava has been part of successful shows like Rab Se Sohna Isshq, Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se, Ishqbaaaz, Sasural Simar Ka, Divya Drishti, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Kundali Bhagya etc.

Happy Thanksgiving Day to all!!