ThanksgivingDay: This year has been full of blessings: Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Devoleena Bhattacharjee the talented actress who was recently seen in the Sony SAB show Dil Diyaan Gallaan, is thankful to the Almighty for all the blessings she has received this year. Today, on the occasion of Thanksgiving Day, Devoleena talks about her close ones who have been with her, the people who inspire her and much more.

Says Devoleena, “I am happy to receive blessings for both my personal and professional life this year. And beyond that, the year was great for me. I enjoyed each and every occasion with my husband from Ganesh Chaturthi, Durga Puja, Diwali, Eid, and birthdays. And it was very special. Workwise I made a comeback with a TV show and received good feedback from my fans. The year is full of blessings, is what I must say.”

On talking about the people who have been with her through ups and downs Devoleena states, “My husband, my mom and a few of my friends have been with me always in both good and bad times. I wish to keep my friendship a private affair. kisiki Nazar na Lage… And above all my God, who’s always with me to protect me, and my fans who keep motivating me.”

The actress talks about people who inspire her. “Inspiration is from everywhere. My mom inspires me to be hardworking and responsible for both my work and family. My husband inspires me to stay fit and healthy.. My friends inspire me to be cheerful, and my fans inspire me to be a great performer and keep the entertainment high.”

Devoleena is grateful and wants to thank, “On Thanksgiving Day, I’m grateful to the Almighty for keeping me blessed, my family for standing with me, my partner to have kept me calm and fit, my friends for always supporting me, and my fans for always making me happy… and not to forget my trollers, for keeping me entertained.”

Happy Thanksgiving!!