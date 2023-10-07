The cast and crew of Rabb Se Hai Dua are like my extended family: Lokit Phulwani

Actor Lokit Phulwani who is presently seen essaying the role of Hafeez in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua is happy with the way his character graph in the show is proceeding. The love tale of Hafeez and Kaynaat has always been shown as integral to the relationship between Haider and Dua.

Says Lokit, “I am enjoying this intense track. Exciting… for any actor, the more intense it becomes, the more challenging it becomes, and challenging roles bring gratification.”

As we know, the separation of Dua and Haider has brought about a problem in the love life of Hafeez and Kaynaat. However, Hamida wants to get back at the Akhtar family by getting Hafeez and Kaynaat married. On the other hand, the Akhtars, especially Heena worries about her daughter and family’s image. Talking about the love track of Hafeez and Kaynaat, Lokit avers, “The love track will mature and evolve as the show progresses. It will have its share of emotional ups and downs. Viewers will certainly enjoy and connect with the love story.”

Talking about the sibling bond between Haider-Kaynaat and Dua-Hafeez, Lokit states, “The sibling bond in the show is already very strong and will continue to intensify. Expectations between siblings will keep rising, solidifying their relationships further.”

“The beauty of the show is that every character has their own vulnerabilities, and it keeps changing from episode to episode,” he further adds.

On the significant impact of their love tale on the Haider-Dua rapport, the actor affirms, “Yes, it does. This is a family show, and all the relationships among the characters will have their intensity. Hafeez and Kaynaat’s love story will also create an emotional impact on the rapport between Haider and Dua.”

Talking about himself, Lokit says, “I am largely a practical and happy-go-lucky person. My work and my family are the two most important aspects of my life. Apart from work, I love travelling and gaining new exposure to various experiences. Regarding sports, I am a die-hard fan of cricket, as I played it throughout my college days.”

On roles that attract him, he avers, “I’m attracted to all kinds of stimulating and challenging roles. As an actor, I believe in being versatile.”

Lastly, he talks about sharing a great bond with his co-actors on the set of Rabb Se Hai Dua. “When you spend most of your time with a group of people, you naturally create strong bonds with them. To me, the cast and crew of Rabb Se Hai Dua are like my extended family.”

Best of luck, Lokit!!