The character of Parth in Deewani offers me many variations: Nitin Goswami

Actor Nitin Goswami who plays the lead role of Parth in the Dangal show, Deewani produced by Shakuntalam Telefilms, is happy with the character graph that he has had with the show and role.

Says Nitin on the show Deewani, “This show is based on a love story, but not a typical one with a love triangle. I play the role of Parth, who is in love with Payal, a negative character in the show. The main lead, Meera, loves me because she admires my capacity to love. She desires someone like Parth in her life who understands love. For Meera, Parth is her ideal of love, and she doesn’t have any issues with Payal. Meera is infatuated with the way I love Payal. In the promo, it’s depicted that the girl I love is killed by my hands, which presents a unique concept. The character of Parth has many dimensions as he acts from the heart. If something happens to his love, he can become a “Shaitan” too, but in a positive manner. So far, people have liked the concept and find it intriguing.”

He talks about his unique look in the show, saying, “I was informed that they wanted a distinctive look with big hair. Since my hair is curly, the creatives appreciated my appearance and suggested keeping long hair for potential styling options. Audiences are enjoying my look and smile and the emotional scenes with my family.”

On the expectations with the show, he says, “This character offers me many variations. I portray cute, angry, emotional, and action-packed scenes, which are quite novel for me, and I am evolving with it.”

“This show doesn’t revolve around a love triangle. Meera, a school-going girl, doesn’t mind that I love someone else. She even supports our relationship and wishes for Parth and Payal to be together. The song of “Deewani” has already become a hit,” he adds.

On his co-actors, Nitin avers, “I enjoy working with all of them. Since I have many scenes with Meera, I learn a lot from her. It’s wonderful to work with her. I also have lovely scenes with my dadi and great scenes with Payal.”

Best of luck!!