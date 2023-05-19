The graph of Shweta till now in Pandya Store has been commendable: Ankita Bahuguna

Ankita Bahuguna who plays the ever-scheming Shweta in Star Plus' popular show Pandya Store gets into an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com. The show is produced by Sphere Origin.

Actress Ankita Bahuguna has so elegantly played her part of Shweta in Star Plus’ popular show Pandya Store. Ankita who is known for her role in Sony TV’s Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, is a household figure today, with her character of Shweta being named as one of the best baddies in the TV industry today.

Ankita has had a great journey with the show, and she says, “It has been a lovely journey. I joined the show last year in June. The graph of Shweta till now has been commendable. I enjoy playing Shweta. I never feel bored being part of the drama. Initially, it was tough to understand what Shweta was. But once her real face was shown, I have been enjoying the way that Shweta does all of it upfront.”

On the popularity that the role has given her, Ankita states, “Well, deep down, I believed in Shweta. I believed in this show and the production. That’s why I joined the show. So yes, deep down you can say that I knew this will work. Superficially, I had no idea about how this amazing journey would go.”

Working with Pandya Store cast is a blast as per Ankita. “Each and every cast in Pandya Store is really amazing. I would like to mention every name here, and it has been a fabulous journey with all. I would like to extend my thanks to everyone for supporting me from day one.”

Ask her what she likes the most in Shweta, and Ankita is quick to say, “I like her quirkiness. I like adding some comedy elements in Shweta which is being liked. I do not want the audience to completely hate me. So I try to make Shweta look like a normal girl. As I play Shweta, I have to say that I love her.”

“The best phase for me as a performer was the phase where I was shown to be a bad girl, after my marriage with Krish. I enjoyed a lot playing Shweta at that phase. It was a nice track, to play a beggar and create more drama. That proved Shweta to be a very headstrong girl. Acting-wise also, it was a great transformation,” she avers.

Ask her about expectations now from the show, and Ankita quips, “After gaining all the name, I carry this task of constantly giving my best. The show has seen a lot, so the makers too have the task of providing something new to Shweta all the time. I am sure our team will work towards entertaining the audience more and more. I hope that viewers get to see more shades of Shweta.”

Last but not the least, Ankita stresses on the big drama that happened recently. “The recent wedding drama was fun. There was a constant mystery about who the ultimate bride will be. I also had a disguised avatar to portray. Dhara and Shweta had a tiff. Ultimately, it was Shweta’s win in the wedding drama.”

Best of luck for the phase ahead, Ankita!!