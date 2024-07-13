The team of Main Hoon Saath Tere is the best bunch of people I have worked with: Anshul Singh

Actor Anshul Singh who plays the role of Abhay in Zee TV’s Main Hoon Saath Tere is happy to be back on TV after a long time. He is shown to be the brother-in-law of Aryaman Bundela (Karan Vohra), married to Raina (Mansi Srivastava). Anshul who has been part of many successful shows like Balika Vadhu, Sapne Suhaane Ladakpan Ke etc, got back to television with this show after a hiatus. The show is produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media.

Says Anshul, “I am very grateful and thrilled to be back on TV with this wonderful show. The journey of Abhay in the show is very interesting and the many shades of this character is what drew me to this part.”

“The concept of Main Hoon Saath Tere is very emotional, and the characters of this show have gotten love and affection from fans. I am very happy with the way my track is going. The show is getting a lot of love and my character is also being loved and appreciated. Having said this, there are still a lot of things for the audience to witness from Abhay and I can’t wait for you all to see it”, adds the actor.

“The atmosphere on the set is fantastic, truly the best bunch of people I have worked with. The vibe we all share is so so positive, that we push each other to give our best. We work hard and help each other, and we are equally crazy and fun,” he talks on the ambience on set with his co-stars.

On his path ahead, Anshul states, “I believe in living in the moment. So for now, I am fully focused and want to give my best in portraying Abhay. In future, surely, I would wanna do more complex characters. I find them more interesting and challenging as an actor, doing simple stuff is boring.”

Best of luck!!