ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

This is what Rubina Dilaik does in her ‘me time’, see pic

Rubina Dilaik took to her Instagram handle to share a candid picture straight from the cinema hall, where we can see her enjoying a bucket popcorn and enjoying movie, check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
19 Jul,2023 21:30:20
This is what Rubina Dilaik does in her ‘me time’, see pic 835268

Lights, camera, popcorn bonanza! Our beloved star, Rubina Dilaik, just treated us to a super fun movie night extravaganza on her Instagram stories. Get ready for some popcorn-poppin’ action, folks!

Rubina clicked an epic picture, and guess what it featured? A humongous bucket of popcorn! You heard that right – it was like the ultimate popcorn party on her screen. She was having a movie night and showed us a big bucket of delicious popcorn. Rubina looked happy and relaxed while enjoying her movie time. She even added a hashtag “metime,” which means she was taking some time for herself to relax and have fun.

Rubina is known for her great work in TV shows and dancing. She’s a superstar on the small screen and has a lot of fans who love her. Despite her busy schedule, she knows the importance of taking a break and enjoying simple things like a movie night with popcorn.

Here take a look-

This is what Rubina Dilaik does in her ‘me time’, see pic 835269

Work Front

Rubina’s most iconic role came as Soumya in the critically acclaimed series “Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.” Her portrayal of a transgender character received widespread appreciation and accolades, breaking stereotypes and touching hearts worldwide.

Apart from her TV stardom, Rubina has also mesmerized audiences with her dance moves in reality shows. Her graceful performances in “Nach Baliye” and “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa” showcased her versatility and flair for dance, earning her immense praise.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Watch: Rubina Dilaik Steals Heart With Her 'Shayarana Andaz' 832025
Watch: Rubina Dilaik Steals Heart With Her ‘Shayarana Andaz’
Rubina Dilaik is ‘pink-tastic’ in this transparent saree, see pics 831986
Rubina Dilaik is ‘pink-tastic’ in this transparent saree, see pics
Leading Ladies Rupali Ganguly, Hina Khan And Rubina Dilaik Look Glam In Short Frock Style; Take A Look 823918
Leading Ladies Rupali Ganguly, Hina Khan And Rubina Dilaik Look Glam In Short Frock Style; Take A Look
Rubina Dilaik goes ‘no-filter’ in her hometown Shimla, see pics 824056
Rubina Dilaik goes ‘no-filter’ in her hometown Shimla, see pics
Bigg Boss: Rubina Dilaik shares romantic BTS with husband Abhinav Shukla, Sumbul Touqeer Khan is 'confused' 822240
Bigg Boss: Rubina Dilaik shares romantic BTS with husband Abhinav Shukla, Sumbul Touqeer Khan is ‘confused’
Congrats: Rubina Dilaik wins special achievement, come check out 821354
Congrats: Rubina Dilaik wins special achievement, come check out
Latest Stories
Ritabhari Chakraborty gets high on the ‘Barbie’ fever, watch video 835137
Ritabhari Chakraborty gets high on the ‘Barbie’ fever, watch video
Kajol, And The Racist ‘N’ Slur 835262
Kajol, And The Racist ‘N’ Slur
Monalisa Turns Sexy In Satin Slip Dress( New Pics Alert) 835117
Monalisa Turns Sexy In Satin Slip Dress( New Pics Alert)
Onir takes dig at Karan Johar, says ‘they deprive a small budget indie film’ 835258
Onir takes dig at Karan Johar, says ‘they deprive a small budget indie film’
"I relate to Savi’s character—how she is passionate about her dreams and she never hesitates to go the extra mile to pursue her passion," Shares Bhavika Sharma Aka Savi from the StarPlus Show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein 835256
“I relate to Savi’s character—how she is passionate about her dreams and she never hesitates to go the extra mile to pursue her passion,” Shares Bhavika Sharma Aka Savi from the StarPlus Show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein
Rajashekar and his wife Jeevitha face 1 year of jail in Chiranjeevi blood bank case, deets inside 835221
Rajashekar and his wife Jeevitha face 1 year of jail in Chiranjeevi blood bank case, deets inside
Read Latest News