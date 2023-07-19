This is what Rubina Dilaik does in her ‘me time’, see pic

Lights, camera, popcorn bonanza! Our beloved star, Rubina Dilaik, just treated us to a super fun movie night extravaganza on her Instagram stories. Get ready for some popcorn-poppin’ action, folks!

Rubina clicked an epic picture, and guess what it featured? A humongous bucket of popcorn! You heard that right – it was like the ultimate popcorn party on her screen. She was having a movie night and showed us a big bucket of delicious popcorn. Rubina looked happy and relaxed while enjoying her movie time. She even added a hashtag “metime,” which means she was taking some time for herself to relax and have fun.

Rubina is known for her great work in TV shows and dancing. She’s a superstar on the small screen and has a lot of fans who love her. Despite her busy schedule, she knows the importance of taking a break and enjoying simple things like a movie night with popcorn.

Work Front

Rubina’s most iconic role came as Soumya in the critically acclaimed series “Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.” Her portrayal of a transgender character received widespread appreciation and accolades, breaking stereotypes and touching hearts worldwide.

Apart from her TV stardom, Rubina has also mesmerized audiences with her dance moves in reality shows. Her graceful performances in “Nach Baliye” and “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa” showcased her versatility and flair for dance, earning her immense praise.

