Tina Dutta Basking In Christian Dior Monokini With A Hat & Glasses On Maldives Vacation

Popular television actress Tina Datta is a wanderlust. She loves exploring the world’s beauty and traveling to new places. This time, she is enjoying her vacation in the Maldives. Ever since she landed in her vacation place, the diva has been treating fans with insights about her fun time. However, she is grabbing our attention today, basking in a stunning monokini.

Tina Datta’s Monokini Look On Her Maldives Vacation

Taking it to her Instagram handle, Tina Datta shared a series of photos showcasing her fun time during her Maldives vacation. The actress stepped out in the evening to witness the breathtaking sunset visuals. Surrounded by water, the actress spends quality time basking in a luxurious Christian Dior black and white printed monokini. The actress puts on a fringy hat and wears black sunglasses to create a stylish appearance. In contrast, her stunning figure becomes the center of attraction. With the pearl bracelet and digital watch, the actress adds an extra dose of sophistication.

Sharing the photos, Tina, in the caption, wrote, “Basking under the Maldivian Sun.” Undeniably, the Bigg Boss 17 contestant never misses a chance to rule over hearts. The actress flaunts her stunning figure in the photos, posing from different angles and styles. Not only that, the actress later styled her monokini with a black mini skirt, creating a new look. The actress enjoyed a refreshing drink while witnessing the blue ocean and Sunny sky.