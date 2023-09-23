Kurtis for women- Style to seize from Pranali Rathod, Shivangi Joshi and Tina Dutta’s closet

Kurtis, with their timeless appeal and versatility, have become a staple in every woman’s closet. Taking cues from style icons Pranali Rathod, Shivangi Joshi, and Tina Dutta, we explore the world of kurtis and discover how to elevate this traditional attire into a contemporary fashion statement.

Pranali Rathod’s Blue Peplum Elegance

Pranali Rathod graced the scene in a stunning blue embellished peplum kurti top, a testament to the modern fusion of traditional and trendy. She paired it effortlessly with matching pants, letting the ensemble speak for itself. Her choice of long flowing hair and minimal makeup adds an air of simplicity and elegance. To emulate this look, consider complementing your peplum kurti with delicate accessories like statement earrings or bangles. Subtle, dewy makeup and a soft hairstyle like loose waves or a low bun can further enhance the overall charm of this ensemble.

Shivangi Joshi’s Chikankari Chic

Shivangi Joshi’s chikankari white kurta paired with wide-legged palazzo pants is a lesson in understated grace. Her sleek straight hairdo, sleek eyebrows, and pink lips add a touch of modernity to the classic chikankari design. The addition of jhumkas brings a hint of traditional charm to the look. To embrace this style, accessorize with silver or pearl jewellery to complement the white kurta. Opt for dewy makeup, emphasizing rosy cheeks and subtle eye makeup. A sleek ponytail or straight hair can maintain the clean, chic aesthetic of this ensemble.

Tina Dutta’s Sun-Kissed Yellow

Tina Dutta shines in a beautiful yellow embellished sleek kurti paired with white palazzo pants. Her pulled-back ponytail and minimal makeup enhance the vibrancy of the outfit, allowing the kurti to take centre stage. To recreate this sunny look, consider accessorizing with statement rings or a contrasting belt to cinch the waist and add definition. Keep the makeup fresh with a focus on glowing skin and a pop of colour on the lips. Hairstyles like a high ponytail or a messy bun can effortlessly complement the sleek kurti, ensuring you radiate warmth and style.

Kurtis are not just garments; they are a canvas for personal expression and creativity. Drawing inspiration from Pranali Rathod, Shivangi Joshi, and Tina Dutta, you can infuse your own unique style into this classic attire, making it a wardrobe essential for every occasion. Whether you lean towards the elegance of peplum, the charm of chikankari, or the vibrancy of sleek designs, these actresses showcase the endless possibilities that kurtis offer in the world of fashion.