Gowns for girls: Styling tips from Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi and Tina Dutta [Photos]

Today, we're diving headfirst into the enchanting realm of gowns, drawing inspiration from the style prowess of three television icons: Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, and Tina Dutta.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
29 Sep,2023 09:30:35
Outfits that exude the elegance and allure are gowns. They have the power to transform an ordinary moment into a red carpet-worthy spectacle. Today, we’re diving headfirst into the enchanting realm of gowns, drawing inspiration from the style prowess of three television icons: Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, and Tina Dutta. Each of these talented actresses brings a unique flair to their gown game, and we’ll uncover their individual secrets to looking fabulous in these mesmerizing ensembles. So, if you’re ready to unlock the mystique of gowns and infuse a touch of glamour into your wardrobe, read on for the ultimate styling tips and trends that will have you red carpet-ready in no time.

Gown Glamour: Get Inspired by Rubina Dilaik’s Flawless Elegance

When it comes to red carpet elegance, Rubina Dilaik knows how to steal the show in a gown. The television sensation has a knack for choosing gowns that accentuate her curves and highlight her impeccable style. A gown that suits her figure like a glove is her secret weapon. Whether it’s a classic black gown with a thigh-high slit or a dreamy pastel number with intricate ruffles, Rubina always looks stunning. Her tip? Confidence is key! When you feel good in what you’re wearing, it shows, making any gown truly shine.

Add on with a sleek ponytail and minimal makeup, to keep the shine of the gown right on the edge!

Gowns for girls: Styling tips from Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi and Tina Dutta [Photos] 856418

Gowns for girls: Styling tips from Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi and Tina Dutta [Photos] 856419

Gowns for girls: Styling tips from Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi and Tina Dutta [Photos] 856420

Gowns for girls: Styling tips from Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi and Tina Dutta [Photos] 856421

Gowns for girls: Styling tips from Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi and Tina Dutta [Photos] 856422

Shivangi Joshi’s Playful Twist on Gowns

Shivangi Joshi, known for her vivacious on-screen presence, brings a playful twist to the world of gowns. She’s not afraid to experiment with bold colours and unconventional designs, making her a true trendsetter. One of her go-to styles is the high-low gown, which adds a touch of drama to her red-carpet appearances. Shivangi also loves to accessorize her gowns with statement belts or chunky jewelry, adding a dash of personality to her look. However, this time she picked up a heavy layered vermillion red high-thigh slit gown. Her mantra? Don’t be afraid to mix and match to create a unique gown ensemble that reflects your individual style.

She picked it up with a casual hairbun, bold eye makeup and cherry red lips. Check out the pictures:

Gowns for girls: Styling tips from Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi and Tina Dutta [Photos] 856423

Gowns for girls: Styling tips from Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi and Tina Dutta [Photos] 856424

Gowns for girls: Styling tips from Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi and Tina Dutta [Photos] 856425

Gowns for girls: Styling tips from Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi and Tina Dutta [Photos] 856426

Gowns for girls: Styling tips from Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi and Tina Dutta [Photos] 856427

Gowns for girls: Styling tips from Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi and Tina Dutta [Photos] 856428

Gowns for girls: Styling tips from Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi and Tina Dutta [Photos] 856429

Gowns for girls: Styling tips from Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi and Tina Dutta [Photos] 856430

Gowns for girls: Styling tips from Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi and Tina Dutta [Photos] 856431

Tina Dutta’s Timeless Elegance in Gowns

Tina Dutta, with her timeless beauty, knows how to exude elegance in every gown she wears. She often opts for classic silhouettes like mermaid gowns or A-line dresses, a high-thigh slit one emphasizing the importance of choosing a gown that complements your body shape. Tina’s attention to detail is evident in her gown choices, as she often selects dresses with glitter sequin work that adds a touch of opulence. Her advice to gown enthusiasts? Less is more; let the gown speak for itself, and you’ll radiate timeless beauty.

The diva picked it up with minimal nude makeup look and left her hair wavy open. Check out photos below:

Gowns for girls: Styling tips from Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi and Tina Dutta [Photos] 856432

Gowns for girls: Styling tips from Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi and Tina Dutta [Photos] 856433

Gowns for girls: Styling tips from Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi and Tina Dutta [Photos] 856434

Gowns for girls: Styling tips from Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi and Tina Dutta [Photos] 856435

Gown Trends to Watch Out For

If you’re looking to stay ahead of the fashion curve in the world of gowns, keep an eye out for these exciting trends:

Daring Cutouts: Gowns with strategic cutouts are making waves. Whether it’s a side slit, an open back, or a plunging neckline, these details can add a touch of allure to your gown.

Bolder Prints: While solid colours are timeless, don’t be afraid to experiment with gowns featuring bold prints and patterns. Floral, animal, and abstract prints can make a stunning statement.

Sustainable Fabrics: Eco-conscious fashionistas will appreciate gowns made from sustainable materials like organic cotton, bamboo silk, or recycled polyester. You can look fabulous while making a positive impact on the environment.

Oversized Bows: Oversized bows are adorning gowns this season, adding a playful and dramatic element to your look. Whether on the shoulder, waist, or back, bows are a fun way to elevate your gown game.

Minimalist Chic: Sometimes, less is more. Embrace the minimalist trend with sleek, clean-lined gowns that focus on impeccable tailoring and simple elegance.

Remember, the key to slaying in a gown is to choose one that makes you feel confident and showcases your unique style. Whether you take inspiration from Rubina Dilaik’s elegance, Shivangi Joshi’s playfulness, or Tina Dutta’s timeless grace, gowns offer a world of fashion possibilities waiting to be explored. So, go ahead, twirl in that fabulous gown, and let your inner fashionista shine!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

