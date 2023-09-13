Television | Celebrities

Tina Dutta, the charmer, as we can tell from her beautiful pictures on her social media handle, here again, the diva took to her Instagram handle to share moments where her hairstyles definitely took the winning plunge.

Yes, you’ve hit the nail on the head! Hairstyles are like the glittering crown jewels of fashion. And Tina Dutta claims it with full power! They’re not just a mere afterthought; they’re the ultimate touch that takes your entire look from drab to fab!

Imagine a stunning gown, a killer pair of heels, and makeup that could rival a Hollywood starlet’s – but with a lacklustre ‘do?

And that’s what Television sensation Tina Dutta is currently giving a rundown of!

Sleek ponytail

Tina Dutta is the definition of sleek and chic, strutting her stuff in a dazzling, intricately designed white midi flared dress. But what truly steals the show? Her fabulous sleek ponytail, of course. Check out-

Bedhead style

Here’s when Tina Dutta exuded sheer glam in her wavy long, bedhead hairstyle. She wore it off with her stylish black outfit. For makeup, she picked it up with sleek eyebrows, dewy eyes and nude lips. Have a look-

The braided one

Braids can never go old, and with the new styles popping up every day, this style can be a dull one! And Tina proves it here.

The Barbie look

When She decked her beautiful hair in a stylish ponytail and teamed it with a preppy hot pink jumpsuit and bold makeup.

Whether it’s sleek and sophisticated, wild and untamed, or elegantly up-swept, your hair can transform your outfit into a true showstopper. It’s the final flourish, the exclamation point, the penultimate stroke. So, next time you’re pondering what to wear, don’t forget to consult your locks. They’re not just hair; they’re your best accessory, darling, and they’ve got the power to turn heads, steal the spotlight, and make you the fashion icon you were born to be!