Television | Celebrities

Glam up in one piece dresses like Shraddha Arya, Mouni Roy and Tina Dutta [Photos]

Bollywood divas like Shraddha Arya, Tina Dutta, and Mouni Roy are showing us how to glam up in these fabulous outfits. Whether you're hitting the town for a night out or just want to elevate your everyday style, one-piece dresses are your go-to choice.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
29 Sep,2023 05:05:40
Glam up in one piece dresses like Shraddha Arya, Mouni Roy and Tina Dutta [Photos] 856450

One-piece dresses have taken the fashion world by storm, and Bollywood divas like Shraddha Arya, Tina Dutta, and Mouni Roy are showing us how to glam up in these fabulous outfits. Whether you’re hitting the town for a night out or just want to elevate your everyday style, one-piece dresses are your go-to choice. Let’s take a closer look at how these stunning actresses have rocked their one-piece dress looks!

Shraddha Arya’s Preppy Floral Delight

Shraddha Arya knows how to turn heads effortlessly in a preppy deep neck floral one-piece dress. Her look is a perfect blend of chic and casual, making it ideal for daytime outings. The stylish block belt adds a touch of sophistication, while her choice of no makeup and long, flowing hair creates a refreshing natural vibe. To complete her look, Shraddha opted for a trendy cross bag and sleek black stilettos. It’s a lesson in how to make a fashion statement with simplicity!

Glam up in one piece dresses like Shraddha Arya, Mouni Roy and Tina Dutta [Photos] 856446

Glam up in one piece dresses like Shraddha Arya, Mouni Roy and Tina Dutta [Photos] 856447

Glam up in one piece dresses like Shraddha Arya, Mouni Roy and Tina Dutta [Photos] 856448

Glam up in one piece dresses like Shraddha Arya, Mouni Roy and Tina Dutta [Photos] 856449

Tina Dutta’s Metallic Silver Marvel

Tina Dutta shines bright like a star in her metallic silver one-piece dress. This showstopper is perfect for those who want to embrace their inner diva. To take her style game up a notch, Tina paired her dress with full-length mesh wear featuring sequins, adding a dash of glamour. Her gorgeous curly hair completes the look with a touch of elegance. Tina proves that sometimes, all you need is a dazzling one-piece dress to steal the spotlight.

Glam up in one piece dresses like Shraddha Arya, Mouni Roy and Tina Dutta [Photos] 856443

Glam up in one piece dresses like Shraddha Arya, Mouni Roy and Tina Dutta [Photos] 856444

Glam up in one piece dresses like Shraddha Arya, Mouni Roy and Tina Dutta [Photos] 856445

Glam up in one piece dresses like Shraddha Arya, Mouni Roy and Tina Dutta [Photos] 856451

Mouni Roy’s Golden Embellished Elegance

Mouni Roy is the epitome of elegance in her golden embellished bodycon black one-piece dress. This outfit is a show-stopper for special occasions when you want to make a lasting impression. Mouni paired her dress with bold smokey eyes and nude lips, enhancing her striking features. Her long wavy hair cascades down like a waterfall, adding a touch of sensuality to her overall look. With Mouni’s style, you can be sure to turn heads at any glamorous event.

Glam up in one piece dresses like Shraddha Arya, Mouni Roy and Tina Dutta [Photos] 856438

Glam up in one piece dresses like Shraddha Arya, Mouni Roy and Tina Dutta [Photos] 856439

Glam up in one piece dresses like Shraddha Arya, Mouni Roy and Tina Dutta [Photos] 856440

Glam up in one piece dresses like Shraddha Arya, Mouni Roy and Tina Dutta [Photos] 856441

Glam up in one piece dresses like Shraddha Arya, Mouni Roy and Tina Dutta [Photos] 856442

One-Piece Dresses: A Fashion Must-Have

One-piece dresses are versatile and trendy, suitable for various occasions. Whether you prefer the simplicity of floral prints, the dazzle of metallics, or the elegance of bodycon styles, there’s a one-piece dress to match your mood and personality. These dresses eliminate the need for complex outfit coordination, making them perfect for those busy days when you want to look fabulous with minimal effort.

So, take a page from Shraddha Arya, Tina Dutta, and Mouni Roy’s fashion books and embrace the one-piece dress trend. Remember, it’s not just about the dress; it’s about how you carry it with confidence and style. With the right one-piece dress in your wardrobe, you’ll be ready to conquer the world, one fashion-forward step at a time!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Love In Paris: Birthday girl Mouni Roy KISS hubby Suraj Nambiar in front of Eiffel Tower 856191
Love In Paris: Birthday girl Mouni Roy KISS hubby Suraj Nambiar in front of Eiffel Tower
Divyanka Tripathi, Rubina Dilaik and Shraddha Arya go big with blouse sleeve designs [Photos] 855939
Divyanka Tripathi, Rubina Dilaik and Shraddha Arya go big with blouse sleeve designs [Photos]
Mouni Roy Flaunts Sass In White Top With Mini Skirt, Disha Patani, And Subhashree Ganguly Lovestruck 855826
Mouni Roy Flaunts Sass In White Top With Mini Skirt, Disha Patani, And Subhashree Ganguly Lovestruck
Shraddha Arya Shares Hilarious Calorie Chronicles [Kundali Bhagya] 855746
Shraddha Arya Shares Hilarious Calorie Chronicles [Kundali Bhagya]
Mouni Roy Kickstarts Birthday Week With Husband Suraj Nambiar In Paris, See Photos 855630
Mouni Roy Kickstarts Birthday Week With Husband Suraj Nambiar In Paris, See Photos
Give your Banarasi saree a fresh take! Cues from Shraddha Arya, Shweta Tiwari and Shivangi Joshi 855450
Give your Banarasi saree a fresh take! Cues from Shraddha Arya, Shweta Tiwari and Shivangi Joshi

Latest Stories

Oomph up party nights with these sultry blouse back designs: Katrina Kaif, Parineeti Chopra and Shraddha Kapoor’s picks 856400
Oomph up party nights with these sultry blouse back designs: Katrina Kaif, Parineeti Chopra and Shraddha Kapoor’s picks
Slay the 9 to 5 in stylish sarees: Steal from Sai Pallavi, Rakul Preet & Kajal Aggarwal 856395
Slay the 9 to 5 in stylish sarees: Steal from Sai Pallavi, Rakul Preet & Kajal Aggarwal
Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur and Nora Fatehi show best blouse designs to pair your sarees [Photos] 856376
Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur and Nora Fatehi show best blouse designs to pair your sarees [Photos]
Radhakrishn Actress Mallika Singh Gets Into Action, Sumedh Mudgalkar Says 'Grateful' 856494
Radhakrishn Actress Mallika Singh Gets Into Action, Sumedh Mudgalkar Says ‘Grateful’
Party Wear Gowns That Wow: Rakul, Rashmika, and Tamanna show you how [Photos] 856098
Party Wear Gowns That Wow: Rakul, Rashmika, and Tamanna show you how [Photos]
Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan, And Surbhi Jyoti Set Festive Goals In Simple Sharara Sets [Photos] 856355
Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan, And Surbhi Jyoti Set Festive Goals In Simple Sharara Sets [Photos]
Read Latest News