TMKOC BTS: Munmun Dutta drops unseen rain sequence moments

Rain brings a sprinkle of excitement to the sets of India’s beloved sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Munmun Dutta, affectionately known as Babita Ji, spills the beans on some hilarious behind-the-scenes moments. Taking her fans on the fun journey, the actress shared an unseen video on her Instagram handle that captures the pure essence of a rain sequence shoot. And boy, does it look like the heavens couldn’t contain their laughter!

Babita Ji, sporting her signature charm, and Doctor Hathi, the jovial character we all adore, are comfortably seated on their chairs, seemingly unperturbed by the deluge cascading around them. They are living proof that when you’re already shooting a rain scene, no amount of real rain can dampen your spirits – quite literally!

As the rainwater playfully splashes around them, the camaraderie between Munmun Dutta and the actor playing Doctor Hathi shines through, infusing the scene with genuine laughter and warmth. Their ability to remain unfazed by the real rain while enacting a rain sequence demonstrates their dedication to their craft, even in the face of a surprise monsoon on set.

Munmun Dutta explained that they were shooting a rain scene, so the real rain didn’t bother them at all. They were having a good time and didn’t mind getting wet because it was part of their acting job.

Have a look-

Fans of the show will now enjoy this funny behind-the-scenes moment. It’s nice to know that the actors have fun together, and it makes us look forward to seeing more rain scenes in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.