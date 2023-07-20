ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

TMKOC BTS: Munmun Dutta drops unseen rain sequence moments

Munmun Dutta explained that they were shooting a rain scene, so the real rain didn't bother them at all. They were having a good time and didn't mind getting wet because it was part of their acting job.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
20 Jul,2023 10:30:04
TMKOC BTS: Munmun Dutta drops unseen rain sequence moments 835265

Rain brings a sprinkle of excitement to the sets of India’s beloved sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Munmun Dutta, affectionately known as Babita Ji, spills the beans on some hilarious behind-the-scenes moments. Taking her fans on the fun journey, the actress shared an unseen video on her Instagram handle that captures the pure essence of a rain sequence shoot. And boy, does it look like the heavens couldn’t contain their laughter!

Babita Ji, sporting her signature charm, and Doctor Hathi, the jovial character we all adore, are comfortably seated on their chairs, seemingly unperturbed by the deluge cascading around them. They are living proof that when you’re already shooting a rain scene, no amount of real rain can dampen your spirits – quite literally!

As the rainwater playfully splashes around them, the camaraderie between Munmun Dutta and the actor playing Doctor Hathi shines through, infusing the scene with genuine laughter and warmth. Their ability to remain unfazed by the real rain while enacting a rain sequence demonstrates their dedication to their craft, even in the face of a surprise monsoon on set.

Munmun Dutta explained that they were shooting a rain scene, so the real rain didn’t bother them at all. They were having a good time and didn’t mind getting wet because it was part of their acting job.

Have a look-

Fans of the show will now enjoy this funny behind-the-scenes moment. It’s nice to know that the actors have fun together, and it makes us look forward to seeing more rain scenes in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Munmun Dutta’s work trip fashion is all about streetstyle, see pics 832465
Munmun Dutta’s work trip fashion is all about streetstyle, see pics
Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji’s obsession for orange is legit for Monsoons 824022
Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji’s obsession for orange is legit for Monsoons
Inside Munmun Dutta’s Tanzania diaries 821856
Inside Munmun Dutta’s Tanzania diaries
Watch: Learn to have fun while working from Munmun Dutta 821278
Watch: Learn to have fun while working from Munmun Dutta
TMKOC diva Munmun Dutta is here with special Vietnamese iced coffee recipe, see full vlog 819804
TMKOC diva Munmun Dutta is here with special Vietnamese iced coffee recipe, see full vlog
TMKOC: THIS is how Munmun Dutta deals with Mumbai traffic 819348
TMKOC: THIS is how Munmun Dutta deals with Mumbai traffic
Latest Stories
Shiny Doshi Bids 'Farewell' To Pandya Store In This Way; Check Here 835317
Shiny Doshi Bids ‘Farewell’ To Pandya Store In This Way; Check Here
Breaking: Karan Johar Turns "Student of the Year" into Web Series, starring Shanaya Kapoor in lead 835314
Breaking: Karan Johar Turns “Student of the Year” into Web Series, starring Shanaya Kapoor in lead
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa plans a cute surprise for Anu 835313
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa plans a cute surprise for Anu
When Rivalry Between Naseeruddin Shah & Dilip Kumar Was Blown Out Of Proportion 835310
When Rivalry Between Naseeruddin Shah & Dilip Kumar Was Blown Out Of Proportion
Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth welcome baby boy; check details 835309
Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth welcome baby boy; check details
Pankaj Tripathi, “Playing Atal Bihari Vajpayee Was The Biggest Challenge Of My Career” 835303
Pankaj Tripathi, “Playing Atal Bihari Vajpayee Was The Biggest Challenge Of My Career”
Read Latest News