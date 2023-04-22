TMKOC diva Palak Sindhwani, Sunayana Fozdar and Ambika Ranjankar go wild

Palak Sindhwani, Sunayana Fozdar and Ambika Ranjankar’s candid picture from a party goes viral, check out

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars Palak Sindhwani, Sunayana Fozdar and Ambika Ranjankar were caught up at a party together. Palak Sindhwani aka Sonu Bhide took to her Instagram stories to share a candid picture where the ladies can be seen having fun together. Check out below

Palak Sindhwani, Sunayana Fozdar and Ambika Ranjankar have fun

Palak Sindhwani, Sunayana Fozdar and Ambika Ranjankar play the pivotal roles in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Palak is known for her role Sonu, Sunayana is known for the role Anjali Bhabi and Ambika Ranjankar is known for the iconic character Komal Bhabhi.

The actresses share a beautiful bond on and off the screen. Owing to that, the trio was spotted partying together. Palak can be seen in a stylish sequinned black off-shoulder dress. She completed the look with her sleek straight hair and minimal makeup. Sunayana Fozdar on the other hand can be seen in a stylish satin off-shoulder long dress teamed with minimal makeup and wavy hair. On the other hand, Ambika Ranjankar can be seen in a stylish ethnic black kurta set.

Here take a look-

Palak Sindhwani initially shared the picture on her Instagram stories, later Sunayana Fozdar reshared it on her social media.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular shows. The epic sitcom has been running over 15 years now and managed to earn immense love over the years. However, as of now the show has hit controversy after former Taarak Mehta aka Shailesh Lodha sued Asit Modi over non-payment of dues.