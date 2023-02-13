The gorgeous beauties Palak Sindhwani and Sunayana Fozdar from the show Taarak Mehta have again got us absolutely wowed and amused with their style statures. They have always been strong with their fashion game, and here again the beauties are back with a bang.

Palak Sindhwani and Sunayana Fozdar clocked a milestone with their characters in the show Tmkoc. Palak replaced Nidhi Bhanushali and joined the show as Sonu whereas Sunayana replaced Neha Mehta as Anjali. Needless to say both the stars managed to earn immense love with their work on the gram.

Now coming back to their fashion. Palak Sindhwani dropped a video on her social media handle, where she can be seen acing some gorgeous steps while transitioning into perfect Sunday brunch out style. She wore a stylish all white off shoulder corset armoured flared dress. She teamed the look with pink heels and pink hand bag. For makeup, she got it up with minimal makeup and left her hair sleek open.

Sunayana Fozdar on the other hand took to her Instagram handle to share a reel video, keeping her style essence all on point. She can be seen wearing a beautiful red velvet ethnic dress with heavy embellishments. The actress completed the look with a casual curly hairbun.

For makeup, she teamed it with a small bindi, smokey gorgeous eyes, nude pink lips and a pair of gorgeous chandbalis. The actress rounded the look off with golden sleek bangles. The actress synced with a beautiful song that soothes the entire ethnic look even better.

