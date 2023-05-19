TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar is here with wedding fashion inspiration, Palak Sindhwani impresses with morning glow

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars Sunayana Fozdar and Palk Sindhwani keep their style quotient on check. Their latest uploads are winning over the internet

Finding yourself in the delightful dilemma of attending a friend’s wedding while seeking the ultimate glow on your face? Fear not, for we have Sunayana Fozdar and Palak Sindhwani, together to help you radiate elegance and grace as you celebrate this joyous occasion. While one serves goals for the wedding guest fashion, the other stuns her fans with her morning glow. Let’s dive and decode how they are doing it like the queens.

Keeping it up like queen Sunayana

The actress took to her social media handle to share a video of her decking up in a stylish designer embellished lehenga choli. The actress chose to keep it minimal and not too loud with her makeup and keep it minimal with her accessories too. She lifted the look up with her wavy long hair and a gorgeous smile. It’s truly to take goals from.

Check out-

Sharing the beautiful video, she wrote, “How I Love weddings…💕 And summer weddings can be so much fun with the right outfit of course! Keeping it Cool with My outfit and Swag😎 “Get ready with me for a Summer mehendi Brunch”

Palak Sindhwani’s morning glow

The actress took to her Instagram stories to share a surreal moment as she witnesses the sunrise. The actress can be seen wearing a stylish grey sports bra that she topped with an unbuttoned baby pink shirt and high-waisted white pants. She completed the look with her long hair, keeping it open and no makeup.

How to get the morning glow

To achieve a morning glow, prioritize your sleep to allow your skin to rejuvenate. Hydrate your body with water and use a gentle cleanser. Exfoliate regularly and apply a vitamin C serum to brighten your complexion. Protect your skin with sunscreen, eat a healthy diet, and engage in regular exercise. Manage stress and maintain a positive mindset. These simple steps will help you wake up with a radiant and refreshed glow.