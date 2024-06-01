TMKOC’S Munmun Dutta Grooves In Pink Satin Saree On ‘Gulabi Sadi’ Fan Says, ‘Jetalal Toh….”

Munmun Dutta is one of the most loved and popular actresses on Indian television. She is known for her role as Babita Ji in the legendary comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. Besides entertaining her fans through her on-screen appearance, she treats them with insights into her personal and professional life through her social media. Today, she dropped a video dancing in a pink saree following the ‘Gulabi Sadi’ trend.

Munmun Dutta Following ‘Gulabi Sadi’ Trend

Gulabi Sadi was trending a few weeks ago. However, it seems Munmun got the trend late and still enjoyed following it. The actress made a fun video on ‘Gulabi Sadi’ wearing a beautiful satin pink saree. In the video, the diva treats her fans through her mesmerizing expressions portraying the song lyrics. Her syncing steps were amazing, which left the onlookers falling in love with her.

For the Gulabi Sadi song trend, the diva wore a pink satin saree adorned with an attractive black print and sequin-embellished border. She paired her look with a matching sleeveless blouse. The sparkling jhumkas, rosy pink cheeks, glossy nude pink lips, and pink bindi complement her desi style. Her open hairstyle gives her a mesmerizing appearance.

Reacting to this, a user in the comments wrote, “Jetalal tho pigala gaya bhai.” The second said, “One of my favorite.” Pratik Sehajpal wrote, “One of the rare reels on this song where the creator is actually wearing gulaabi saari, lol.”