The Khatron Ke Khiladi diva Rubina Dilaik is a wanderer at heart. The actress has time and again shared pictures on her social media handle, giving glimpses from her travel diaries, and now again, the diva has dropped some beautiful, picturesque moments from her travel diaries, where we can see her hopping in her casuals.

In the pictures, that she shared on her gram on a Sunday, we can see her basking under the sun. The actress wore a stylish yellow floral ruffled top. She teamed it with denim jeans. The actress completed the look with a sunhat. The actress rounded it off with a green matching backpack. The sun that smiles on top, shone bright in the pictures. Sharing the moments on her gram, Rubina wrote, “All I need is Sun to heal 🫶🏻”

Here take a look-

One wrote, “Simple outfit ! Yet you manage to look so pretty & beautiful 🌻♥️”

Another wrote, “A close up picture of yours was much needed in this post”,

as the entire series doesn’t include Rubina’s closeup look.

On the work front, Rubina Dilaik was last seen in the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10. Her electrifying performances in the show made her audience’s favourite amongst all. Before that, her bold, dauntless stunt activities in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 won hearts. She also came out as winner of Bigg Boss 14. Dilaik has worked in some of the popular daily soaps. She also has been featured in movies. One of her best recent works include ‘Ardh’, where she starred alongside Rajpal Yadav.