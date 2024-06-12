To let go of Sahiba was painful; Gurnoor will add colours to Angad’s depressed life: Himanshi Parashar on the new twist in Teri Meri Doriyaann

Actress Himanshi Parashar has been a delight to watch as the lead in Star Plus’ Teri meri Doriyaann. The Jodi of Angad, played by Vijayendra Kumeria and Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) exhibited magical chemistry till it lasted. Now, the story plot of the show has taken a drastic turnaround with the sudden death of Sahiba. Himanshi has been introduced as a new character Gurnoor, who is a striking contrast to Sahiba.

We at IWMBuzz.com had an exclusive conversation with Himanshi on her journey in Teri Meri Doriyaann as Sahiba and the new phase ahead as Gurnoor.

Read on.

How has the journey playing Sahiba been in Teri Meri Doriyaann?

I have had an amazing experience playing Sahiba. When I started the show, I did not have too many expectations, to tell you honestly. I knew that I had bagged a good show and was working with a good team. But that’s about it. But the transformation I had playing the character has given me an enormous graph. It was a fruitful journey as I built the character of Sahiba with my co-actors and team. If people have loved Sahiba, it is courtesy of the great teamwork we have had.

How did you feel when you were told about the death and lookalike twist?

Well, I wrote in my post on social media recently, that it was the most shocking and disheartening moment for me and the entire team. I was so attached to Sahiba. For the past one and a half years, I have lived the life of Sahiba, she stayed within me. And to let go of her in a day was painful. There were times when I cried on set when we were shooting the finale scenes of Sahiba. The last day of Sahiba was touching and emotional to all.

How did you make up your mind to get into the new character?

The story had to move forward. As entertainers, we have to create new drama to entice the audience. This was a major step taken, which we did not expect coming. But having said so, we had to move on with the story-turning.

How has the response been after the death of Sahiba?

Well, I surely expected this reaction. The amount of messages and comments I have received makes me emotional. Ardent fans have not liked Sahiba’s death. They have been very emotional in their posts and messages. Yes, it is sad, but the #SahAn fans will take some time to come out of this grief. We assure you that the plot planned is equally entertaining. I have been given a new challenge of playing Gurnoor, who is a contrast to what Sahiba was. So I am living a new challenge.

So what are the steps taken by you to get into the skin of Gurnoor?

I have known Sahiba in and out. This new phase is all about unlearning for me. I had to forget Sahiba and her mannerisms at a quick time. I went ahead with the plan of not reacting and performing the way Sahiba used to. I worked it out in such a way that I did not follow what I followed as Sahiba. In a day, I had to unlearn and learn again.

Tell us about Gurnoor.

As I said, she is the opposite of Sahiba. Gurnoor is chirpy, fun-loving, independent and very light when compared to Sahiba. The coming journey will see Gurnoor adding refreshing colours to Angad’s depressed life.

What is the plan ahead for Vijayendra and you in taking the chemistry further?

Sahiba loved Angad a lot. Gurnoor does not even know who Angad is. So obviously, it is going to be a new start for both of us. This plot in itself will give a newness to the chemistry. Gurnoor will bring about a lot of funny and exciting moments for Angad. It will take time for the #SahAn fans to accept the new Jodi, but I am very sure that they will accept us.

What do you have to say about the dipping TRPs of the show?

I keep saying this often, the story is not in our hands. We are given the script, our task is to play it out and convince ourselves to perform. Many times, the perspective of the audience differs, and this is what happened with Teri Meri Doriyaann. Initially, we thought that the dip in ratings was due to the IPL. But there has been a considerable drop. It is not that our loyal fans have left us, they are surely there and have constantly demanded to see what they want to see. They were engaged with the show throughout. Now that a new phase has started, we are sure that they will be with us, and shower their love. As for us, we are motivated as a team. We have the passion to surge ahead and will do so.

What do you have to tell your fans.

Everything goes through a change, a change that is for the good. This is a new phase in Teri Meri Doriyaann, and I want the fans of the show to cheer up and enjoy what lies ahead.

Best of luck, Himanshi!!