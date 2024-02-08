TV will always have viewers as it has maintained its innocence: Shivam Khajuria of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame

Actor Shivam Khajuria’s absence in Star Plus and Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has given rise to new twists in the complicated relationships between Armaan, Ruhi and Abhira in the show. Shivam who plays the role of Rohit Poddar in the show is shown missing and perhaps dead too.

The actor was recently out for a vacation. The talented actor wants to make it big as an actor. He looks for more challenging roles in the TV space.

The actor says, “All platforms are doing well in their respective domains but I’m really expecting that TV will focus on content-driven shows and just kill it! In India, TV will always have viewers as it has maintained its innocence. As for me, as an actor, I love emotional scenes. I feel comfortable in doing them because I’m a very emotional person and often I don’t express much so when I’m acting, I let it all out.”

The actor adds that he loves his work. “I love being on the sets and working as a team with people. No motivation is required for me, it’s just me doing what I love. I fact, I need motivation to leave the set,” he says.

Ask him which has been his best scene so far in this show, and he says, “I think Rohit’s emotional breakdown. It was shot well plus it came at a point when everybody was wishing ki Rohit ka dil nai tootna chaiye. Plus, the character is so happy-go-lucky, when he cries and the audience feels it personal.”

Best of luck!!