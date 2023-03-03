Udaariyaan the popular Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment recently completed 600 episodes. And this has the lead face Twinkle Arora in an absolutely happy state of mind.

She says, “Udaariyaan completing 600 episodes has made us upbeat. This means it has been nearly 150 episodes since the leap took place. I am looking forward to the next phase in the show.”

Ask her about the twists the fans of the show can see related to Nehmat’s character, and Twinkle reacts, “Till now Nehmat has been seen as a person with utmost ethics and patience. But she will stand and prove herself in front of the world soon and showcase her strength.”

Talking about her Producers, Twinkle says, “Ravie sir and Sargun ma’am have made this workplace feel like home. We are a big joint family who works together, eats together and also parties together, which is the best part. There is so much bond between all of us.”

Twinkle is grateful for all the love that has been pouring in for her from her fans. “I love them so much and am grateful for their love and respect. I would request them to keep showering their love on us.”

All the best, Twinkle!!