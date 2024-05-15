Underwater Diving-French Fries: Inside Jasmin Bhasin’s Adventurous Vacation With Aly Goni

Jasmin Bhasin is a die hard travel lover. We often get to see her new travel escapades, so we know we are in for a treat whenever the actress shares new photos. The latest ones are no exception. The actress recently jetted to Mauritius to get the chilling summer vibe right.

The Dil Se Dil Tak actress is having a blast on her Mauritius trip with her loving boyfriend, Aly Goni, and his parents, Amjad Goni and Ruby Goni. Looking forward to how Jasmin is having fun on her vacation, the new pictures are a clear glimpse. Starting with a thrilling ride on a boat witnessing the beauty of clear water and breathtaking blue sky, the actress had a great treat. In contrast, she looked vacation-ready in a floral swimsuit. Increasing the adventure, the actress enjoyed underwater diving.

Amidst the stunning nature, Jasmin found solace in the evening mood lights. Her choice of a cute floral printed mini dress for the evening chill added to the charm. Exploring the streets of different places is a must, and Jasmin didn’t miss the chance to capture the beauty. She also shared pictures that showcased her radiant, sun-kissed glow.

As a past Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant, Jasmin is no stranger to thrilling experiences, so she embraced visiting wildlife animals. From posing with boyfriend Aly Goni and his parents on the boat to visiting the city’s religious places, she didn’t miss a beat. But perhaps her most memorable experience was the culinary adventure, where she tried a variety of new cuisines. And of course, her comfort food, french fries, added a special touch to her summer vacation.