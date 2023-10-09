Up your glam in blue: Nia Sharma, Surbhi Chandna & Sunayana Fozdar’s outfit edition

Highlights:

Nia Sharma, Surbhi Chandna, and Sunayana Fozdar, have recently captured the spotlight with their impeccable fashion choices. Embracing the enchanting shade of blue, these leading ladies showcased their individualistic approaches to style. From ethnic elegance to preppy chic and heavenly co-ords, these television stars demonstrated how blue can be the color of the moment. Let’s delve into their stunning outfits and witness how they’ve made blue their ultimate fashion statement, setting trends in the world of television.

Blue Hues and Stunning Views: Nia Sharma’s Ethnic Elegance

When it comes to upping the glam quotient in shades of blue, Nia Sharma knows how to do it right. The actress graced the scene in an ethnic ensemble that left us all in awe. Nia sported a beautiful blue and white floral kurti, perfectly paired with coordinated pants. Her choice of sleek hair and a makeup-free look added a refreshing touch to her outfit. With this ensemble, Nia Sharma proves that sometimes, all you need is a touch of ethnic charm to stand out in style.

Preppy Chic: Surbhi Chandna’s Blue and Black Stunner

Surbhi Chandna takes the meaning of “preppy” to a whole new level with her choice of attire. Dressed in a striking blue and black off-shoulder bodycon dress, she exudes confidence and style. But what truly elevates her look is the wavy blonde hair that cascades down like a golden waterfall. Sleek eyebrows, dewy eyes, and nude lips complete her makeup game. To add a final touch of elegance, Surbhi adorns herself with a golden neckpiece, making her a true fashion maven.

Halter Neck Heaven: Sunayana Fozdar’s Sky Blue Co-ords

Sunayana Fozdar proves that the color blue can make you feel like you’re in heaven. Her halter neck sky blue co-ords are nothing short of divine. She channels her inner goddess with sleek, straight hair, and her pink lips add a pop of color to the ensemble. Dewy eyes complete the look, making Sunayana a vision of elegance. In her sky blue co-ords, Sunayana Fozdar reminds us that simplicity and style go hand in hand, creating a fashion statement that’s truly enchanting.

Three Shades of Blue, Three Times the Glamour

In a world where fashion is ever-evolving, Nia Sharma, Surbhi Chandna, and Sunayana Fozdar show us that blue is the hue of the moment. Whether it’s Nia’s ethnic charm, Surbhi’s preppy chic, or Sunayana’s halter neck heaven, these stunning actresses prove that blue is more than just a color—it’s a statement. With their unique style choices and effortless beauty, they leave us all inspired to add a touch of blue to our own fashion adventures.