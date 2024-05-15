Vacay Goals: Rubina Dilaik Enjoys Exploring The City With Husband Abhinav Shukla

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are the sweetest couple in town. With their chemistry and bond, they often capture the audience’s attention. Whether working together or traveling, they never miss a chance to become the talk of the town. Yet again, the duo embarked on a new journey exploring different cultures on their new vacation.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rubina posted a series of photos showcasing insights from her vacation with her husband. In the first image, Rubina can be seen posing with Abhinav, serving ‘couple’ goals. The actress’s infectious smile grabbed our attention, while Abhinav’s cool boy pose was too cute. Their quirkiness on camera makes this photo priceless.

The bossy lady didn’t forget to get that chic vibe mirror selfie right in her luxury look in a brown full-sleeved top with a sack-colored sweater, a black puffer, and a black skirt completes her look. At the same time, the black glasses and boots add a statement touch. In the third photo, Rubina and Abhinav pose with the locals; however, it is not clear where the duo are vacationing. But with the visuals, it seems she is enjoying her time, maybe in the Mountain region of India.

With all the photos, one thing is clear: Rubina Dilaik had a great time on her vacation. Exploring new places and cultures is always exciting.