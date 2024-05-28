Vacay Goals: Surbhi Jyoti And Shweta Tiwari’s Obsession With Black Glasses

Popular Indian actresses Surbhi Jyoti and Shweta Tiwari are avid vacation enthusiasts. They love to indulge in leisurely getaways, sharing insights of their adventures and thrills on social media. From picturesque destinations to thrilling escapades, they explore everything with infectious enthusiasm. Not only that, they keep treating fans with their vacation fashion in comfy yet stylish ensembles. In addition, they can’t go out without their ultimate vacation partner, i.e., their black glasses.

Surbhi Jyoti’s Obsession With Black Glasses

During her Phuket vacation, Surbhi Jyoti delighted her fans with a series of photos, showcasing her impeccable vacation fashion. She looked stunning in a divine white halter neck mini dress, a flowy and comfortable choice for her getaway. However, it was her black glasses that added a cool and stylish touch to her look, a testament to her vacation style. In the candid moments surrounded by the lush greenery, the diva’s fashion choices mesmerized her fans.

Shweta Tiwari’s Obsession With Black Glasses

During her day out in nature, Shweta Tiwari, like Surbhi Jyoti, opted for a white ensemble. The ageless beauty paired a halter neck top with a netted shirt, a combination that exuded both comfort and style. Adding a touch of funkiness to her look, she donned her signature black glasses. Her charismatic smile, coupled with her playful interactions with her glasses, caught our attention. It was clear that her glasses were more than just an accessory-they were a part of her vacation experience.