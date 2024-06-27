[Video] Aly Goni Awestruck On Jasmin Bhasin’s Anarkali Set

Jasmin Bhasin needs no introduction. The gorgeous, talented, and versatile diva has always captured attention, whether with her acting skills or free-spirited personality. However, she is also a renowned name in fashion, as she always shares photoshoot pictures and videos on Instagram. Recently, Jasmin Bhasin posted a video of herself in an ethnic fit. Take a look at the outfit below!

Jasmin Bhasin’s Ethnic Video-

Taking to Instagram post, Jasmin Bhasin shared a video of herself in a stunning traditional Anarkali set that exudes elegance and grace. The outfit features a pastel pink with gold embroidery work, a round neckline, full sleeves, and a midriff fitted with flared ankle-length anarkali Kurta that adds a touch of sophistication. A matching fitted salwar adds color and intricate detailing to the ensemble. The look is completed with sheer fabric and a shimmery work hemline dupatta, enhancing the traditional appeal of the outfit. The Anarkali outfit is from the House of Shahana India fashion label.

Jasmin Bhasin’s Hairstyle And Makeup-

Jasmin Bhasin chose a middle-partition, loose, soft curls hairstyle that cascades down her shoulders, adding a touch of romance and elegance to her traditional look. Her makeup, featuring a soft, neutral eye using pink matte lips, enhances her face while maintaining an overall sophisticated look. The actress’s choice of statement earrings, intricate rings, a kada, and heels perfectly complements her traditional attire. In the video, Jasmin radiates her ethnic look with a graceful smile, captivating the audience and adding the latest trending song, “Nadaaniyan.”

As soon as Jasmin shared a video, her beau, Aly Goni, turned to her Instagram post, amazed by her ethnic beauty, and commented with three heart-eye emojis.

