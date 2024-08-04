[Video] Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actors Romiit Raaj And Garvita Sadhwani Celebrate Friendship Day On Set

In a heartwarming video, Romiit Raaj and Garvita Sadhwani, stars of the popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, are the onscreen couple of the show. In the series, Romiit Raaj portrays Rohit, the husband of Garvita Sadhwani (Ruhi). The audience enjoys their chemistry, even their fights. The actors are celebrating Friendship Day on the set. The video captures the essence of their off-screen camaraderie and the joyful moments shared between the two actors. Take a look below!

Romiit Raaj and Garvita Sadhwani Celebrate Friendship-

Taking to his Instagram post, Romiit Raaj shared a video of himself with Garvita Sadhwani enjoying their moment together. The video captures Romiit Raaj and Garvita Sadhwani enjoying a festive Friendship Day celebration while on the set of their show. It highlights their close bond and the joy they bring to each other and their co-stars.

The actors share laughs and participate in fun activities to commemorate the day. The video showcases their genuine friendship and the supportive atmosphere on the set and caption with Happy Friendship Day.

By sharing the Instagram post, Romiit Raaj wrote, “Lots of love, Happy Friendship Day” with two red hearts.

View Instagram Post 1: [Video] Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actors Romiit Raaj And Garvita Sadhwani Celebrate Friendship Day On Set

About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Show-

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a well-known family drama series that airs on StarPlus at 9:30 p.m. and you can also watch the episode on Disney+ Hotstar.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.