Television | Celebrities

Viral Photo: Disha Vakani aka Dayaben attends Navratri celebrations with husband

Disha Vakani, widely recognized for her iconic portrayal of Daya Ben in the popular Indian television series "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah," made a heartwarming special appearance at a Durga Puja event

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
18 Oct,2023 21:00:43
Viral Photo: Disha Vakani aka Dayaben attends Navratri celebrations with husband 862483

Disha Vakani, widely recognized for her iconic portrayal of Daya Ben in the popular Indian television series “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,” made a heartwarming special appearance at a Durga Puja event. Despite her notable absence from the television screens for over four years, fans still hold a special place in their hearts for her unforgettable character, Dayaben. As a result, it came as no surprise that her fans were absolutely thrilled to see her gracing a Navratri celebration.

The enchanting event took place at the SCD Barfiwala School, where 500 special children were joyously celebrating the auspicious festival of Navratri. Disha Vakani, accompanied by her husband and daughter, made a gracious entrance at the event, radiantly adorned in an elegant red saree that resonated with the festive spirit. The actress not only attended the puja but actively participated in the traditional rituals, immersing herself in the sacred ambiance.

Check out photo:

Viral Photo: Disha Vakani aka Dayaben attends Navratri celebrations with husband 862482

Disha Vakani’s maternity leave

Disha Vakani initially went on maternity leave in 2017 after the birth of her daughter. She made a brief comeback to the show in 2019 for a special appearance but has been on another break since then. In 2022, she welcomed her second son. In a previous interview with indianexpress.com, producer Asit Kumarr Modi expressed his desire for Disha to reprise her role as Daya and expressed optimism about her return. He also conveyed his gratitude for the continued support of the audience, even during her absence, which has been a significant source of encouragement.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Exclusive: TMKOC’s Monika Bhadoriya aka Bawri calls co-star Disha Vakani ‘humble’ 844180
Exclusive: TMKOC’s Monika Bhadoriya aka Bawri calls co-star Disha Vakani ‘humble’
From Somya Seth To Anas Rashid: Popular TV Actors Who Quit Showbiz 760336
From Somya Seth To Anas Rashid: Popular TV Actors Who Quit Showbiz
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Disha Vakani’s brother Mayur Vakani breaks silence on her throat cancer reports
From ‘Aapko Kya?’ To ‘Jab Walk Karte Hai’: Popular TV Show Dialogues That Became Viral
Happy Birthday Disha Vakani: Devdas To Mangal Pandey: Disha Appeared In Films Before Television Show
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Dayaben Aka Disha Vakani Shares Pic From Her Pooja Ghar: Leaves Fans Stunned

Latest Stories

Kriti Sanon's Divine Energy In White Dress With Thigh-high Boots, Checkout Photos 862543
Kriti Sanon’s Divine Energy In White Dress With Thigh-high Boots, Checkout Photos
[Photos] Regina Cassandra Looks Spectacular In Satin Gown And Diamond Earrings 862452
[Photos] Regina Cassandra Looks Spectacular In Satin Gown And Diamond Earrings
After Thank You For Coming, yet another prestigious moment comes in for Ektaa R. Kapoor with the premiere of her next The Buckingham Murders at the London Film Festival 862527
After Thank You For Coming, yet another prestigious moment comes in for Ektaa R. Kapoor with the premiere of her next The Buckingham Murders at the London Film Festival
Ganapath Fever Takes Over Delhi! Buzz is so high that Fans go absolutely crazy watching Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon at Ganapath promotions in Delhi! 862519
Ganapath Fever Takes Over Delhi! Buzz is so high that Fans go absolutely crazy watching Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon at Ganapath promotions in Delhi!
Ganapath fever continues to rise as Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor groove on the chartbuster track Hum Aaye Hain 862512
Ganapath fever continues to rise as Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor groove on the chartbuster track Hum Aaye Hain
Anshula Kapoor Enjoys 'Pool Date' With Boyfriend Rohan Thakkar, See Photos 862449
Anshula Kapoor Enjoys ‘Pool Date’ With Boyfriend Rohan Thakkar, See Photos
Read Latest News