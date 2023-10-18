Viral Photo: Disha Vakani aka Dayaben attends Navratri celebrations with husband

Disha Vakani, widely recognized for her iconic portrayal of Daya Ben in the popular Indian television series “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,” made a heartwarming special appearance at a Durga Puja event. Despite her notable absence from the television screens for over four years, fans still hold a special place in their hearts for her unforgettable character, Dayaben. As a result, it came as no surprise that her fans were absolutely thrilled to see her gracing a Navratri celebration.

The enchanting event took place at the SCD Barfiwala School, where 500 special children were joyously celebrating the auspicious festival of Navratri. Disha Vakani, accompanied by her husband and daughter, made a gracious entrance at the event, radiantly adorned in an elegant red saree that resonated with the festive spirit. The actress not only attended the puja but actively participated in the traditional rituals, immersing herself in the sacred ambiance.

Check out photo:

Disha Vakani’s maternity leave

Disha Vakani initially went on maternity leave in 2017 after the birth of her daughter. She made a brief comeback to the show in 2019 for a special appearance but has been on another break since then. In 2022, she welcomed her second son. In a previous interview with indianexpress.com, producer Asit Kumarr Modi expressed his desire for Disha to reprise her role as Daya and expressed optimism about her return. He also conveyed his gratitude for the continued support of the audience, even during her absence, which has been a significant source of encouragement.