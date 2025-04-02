Disha Vakani As Daya Bhabhi To Return To TMKOC? Producer Asit Modi Spills Beans

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been an iconic show and continues to entertain the audience to this day. However, it has been years, and fans are missing Daya Bhabhi a little too much. According to recent reports, the new Daya Bhabhi is finalized to replace Disha Vakani. However, the show’s producer, Asit Modi, revealed whether Disha Vakani will return to the show or not.

In a recent interview with Times of India TV, the producer emphasized that they are missing Daya Bhabhi today, but whenever Daya Bhabhi comes, especially the same Daya Bhabhi, it will be the happiest thing, and if a new replacement comes, they will still keep a hold on the character.

However, talking about Daya Bhabhi’s return, Modi revealed that his wife is a big fan of Daya Bhabhi and keeps asking him if they are bringing her back. He confirms that Daya Bhabhi will come back for sure, but the audience has to wait for some time as things will happen soon.

Revealing about Disha Vakani’s return, Asit Modi emphasized that it is difficult to bring her back as she is busy in her personal life, but he prays that the actress might return in the same role. The producer emphasized that Disha is like a sister to him, and he misses her to this day. He hopes to find someone like Disha for Daya Bhabhi’s character.