Exclusive: TMKOC’s Monika Bhadoriya aka Bawri calls co-star Disha Vakani ‘humble’

In an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz, Monika Bhadoriya, the talented actress renowned for her portrayal of the endearing character Bawri in the iconic TV series “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,” opened up about the transformative impact of her co-star, Disha Vakani, particularly in teaching her the virtues of humility.

When asked by IWMBuzz reporter Shweta Gupta about her thoughts on humility, Bhadoriya effusively praised Disha Vakani, who has become a household name for her role as Dayaben in the same show. Bhadoriya’s admiration for Vakani goes beyond her acting prowess; it extends to her extraordinary humility and character.

In Bhadoriya’s words, “I admire Disha Vakani a lot. She is such a wonderful human being; meeting someone like her is a rarity in today’s world. People with such humility are scarce. We have learned many things from her. Regardless of how successful you become or how much fame you attain, maintaining humility is a tremendous virtue.”

Bhadoriya continued to emphasize the significance of this quality, highlighting the enduring humility of Disha Vakani as a guiding light. She noted that even as fame and fortune have come knocking at Vakani’s door, she has remained consistently humble, down-to-earth, and sweet in her interactions.

Monika Bhadoriya’s heartfelt words shed light on the invaluable life lessons that can be gleaned from her esteemed colleague, Disha Vakani, and underscore the importance of humility in the dynamic world of entertainment.

